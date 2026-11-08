What Went Wrong for Northwestern in 24-10 Loss to Iowa

The Northwestern Wildcats fall for the second straight week, and this time it's against the Iowa Hawkeyes, 24-10 at Ryan Field on Saturday in Evanston, Illinois.

The biggest blow for the Wildcats happened before the game even started when they lost their star quarterback, Aidan Chiles, to injuries. Chiles was playing phenomenally. Losing him hurt the team, but backup quarterback Nicco Marchiol prepared himself to deal with the Hackeyes defense.

"I thought I got a good amount of reps this week and we just didn't get it done," Marchiol said. "We didn't make enough plays."

Marchiol finished completing 24 of his 32 passes for 181 passing yards and one touchdown, which came in the fourth quarter, as Iowa played their best football in the month of November. It's all bad timing for the Wildcats.

Wildcats coach David Braun still hasn't secured a win as a coach against the Hackeyes. Northwestern got in trouble early when Iowa took a 14-0 early lead in the first half.

"Our expectation and the way I still feel right now is that's a football we should win," Braun said. "We want to give Iowa a ton of credit. They have done it the right way for a long time."

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The Wildcats must have been strong defensively. The Hawkeyes got very comfortable early on in the game. The Wildcats' defense allowed massive big plays.

One of the key factors that hurt the Wildcats is the third-down and fourth-down efficiency on offense. The Hackeyes defense didn't allow Northwestern to pick up those crucial first downs.

"We were unable to consistently, or until the end of the game, find ways to finish drives, and it's never going to be easy against Iowa's defense."

Setting the tone early is very critical in the game. Northwestern should have been the team to come out with fire. Instead, Iowa made Northwestern play their game. The Hackeyes are one of the most dangerous teams to face at this point of the season. Their track record speaks for itself.

The Wildcats had a chance at an 8-1 record, and now they're 6-3. After last week's loss to Oregon, they were taken off the AP Top 25. The most prominent moment they had in yesterday's game was when their defensive leader Robert Fitzgerald got an interception in the third quarter. Fitzgerald felt great to get that interception and the crowd loved it, but the fact remains is that they didn't win.

The Wildcats' run game was limited to 105 yards, and their pass game was under 200 yards. Northwestern will travel to Columbus to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes, who are also 6-3 this season.

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