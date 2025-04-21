David Braun Parallels Young WR's Versatility to Ohio State Star
The Wildcats' passing offense lacked many explosive plays in 2024, but Northwestern head coach David Braun is looking forward to a much greater improvement in NU's upcoming season.
After graduating wideouts A.J. Henning and Bryce Kirtz, the 'Cats have had to reload in the transfer portal. They've signed South Dakota State transfer Griffin Wilde and Stanford transfer Chase Farrell, but it's a surprising young player who has made a big impact early in spring ball.
Ricky Ahumaraeze suffered an injury in Week 1 of the 2024 season, causing him to miss the entirety of his redshirt freshman season. Less than seven months later, Ahumaraeze has been taking reps with the first-team offense alongside Wilde and Frank Covey IV and building chemistry with likely starting quarterback Preston Stone.
At 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds, Ahumaraeze's size has impressed Braun in both run game blocking and the ability to make contested catches.
"Ricky is one of those guys that he's covered, but is he really covered?" Braun said at Northwestern's open practice on Saturday. "Preston's ability to throw guys like Ricky open has been something that's stood out with his accuracy."
With Wilde and Covey out wide, Ahumaraeze has spent time practicing in the slot this spring, a position usually reserved for smaller, shiftier players. However, Braun called Ahumaraeze one of the most physical blockers on the entire team and believes that putting him in the slot creates a favorable run-block matchup against the nickel cornerback.
Using his abilities to stretch the field deep, haul in short possession catches and aid the rushing game, the young receiver has already made it very difficult for the Wildcats' coaching staff to take him off the field.
Braun likened Ahumaraeze's versatility to Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith's, who won the Big Ten Wide Receiver of the Year and Freshman of the Year awards en route to a National Championship in 2024. It's high praise for a young receiver who has yet to catch his first regular season pass.
"The position flexibility and the ability you saw last year with Jeremiah Smith at Ohio State, if you start to peg in on one guy offensively and you know where he's gonna line up, you can game plan for that," Braun said. "But [Ahumaraeze, Wilde and Covey's] position flexibility is something that breaks tendencies and positions you to put guys in good spots to have success. All three of those guys possess it, but Ricky certainly does."
Smith's 6-foot-3, 215-pound frame nearly mirrors Ahumaraeze's 6-foot-4, 210-pound size. In 2024, Smith gashed defenses from all over the field, moving freely between the slot and out wide. That could provide a blueprint for Ahumaraeze as he looks to spark the 'Cats' offense.
While it's difficult to accurately project a redshirt sophomore who has played in one career game, Ahumaraeze's coaches and teammates have had nothing but positive things to say about his play so far. If the Wildcats see significant passing improvement in 2025, the Kansas City, Missouri native could very well play a big role.