Former Northwestern Guard Receives NFL Draft Ranking for LSU
Northwestern has not had a player selected in the NFL Draft since 2023. Next April, the Wildcats could have two athletes picked from the same position group.
Left tackle Caleb Tiernan has gotten some draft buzz this offseason after developing into one of the best linemen in the Big Ten as a junior. Pro Football Focus' Trevor Sikkema ranked Tiernan as the No. 8 tackle in the 2026 NFL Draft class entering the season, while edge rusher Anto Saka called his teammate "the best tackle in the country right now."
One of Tiernan's colleagues on the offensive line could also get drafted in 2026, but if he hears his name called, it won't be followed by "Northwestern." Senior guard Josh Thompson transferred to LSU in December as one of the highest-ranked players in the portal. According to 247 Sports, the former three-star high school recruit was a four-star transfer and the No. 16 player in the portal, including the No. 2 interior offensive lineman.
Thompson has received preseason hype in his own right, picking up a prediction from CBS Sports' Josh Edwards that the ex-Wildcat could be a future NFL All-Pro. On Thursday, The Athletic's Dane Brugler listed Thompson as the No. 8 interior offensive lineman among seniors expected to be in the 2026 NFL Draft.
With NFL verified measurements of 6-foot-4, 307 pounds, Thompson fits the mold of an offensive lineman at the next level. Tennessee Titans guard Peter Skoronski — who played with Thompson at Northwestern in 2021 and 2022 — is very similar in size at 6-foot-4 and 315 pounds.
Skoronski was the No. 11 overall selection in 2023; perhaps Thompson can join his former teammate as a first-round draft pick with a big year in Baton Rouge.