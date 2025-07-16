Former Northwestern, Current LSU OL Projected as Future NFL All-Pro
Northwestern's offensive line had mixed results in 2024, finishing near the FBS average in sacks allowed while ranking 122nd in rushing offense. One of the bright spots, though, was guard Josh Thompson, who could be in the mix to be selected in the 2026 NFL Draft next April.
Thompson transferred to LSU in December and was regarded as one of the portal's top players, coming in at the No. 16 overall athlete and No. 2 interior offensive lineman per 247 Sports. He will now have a bigger stage to showcase his abilities to professional scouts this fall as he blocks for projected first-round quarterback Garrett Nussmeier.
The Fenton, Michigan, native has an ideal size to succeed at the next level, standing at 6-foot-5 and 300 pounds. According to CBS Sports' Josh Edwards, he also has the tools to be a future NFL All-Pro. Looking at patterns of All-Pro honorees over the past six years, Edwards said Missouri lineman Cayden Green is an NFL Draft prospect who profiles the most as a future All-Pro guard, but made sure to shout out Thompson as a close second.
"Northwestern transfer Josh Thompson, who is now at LSU, is another personal favorite, but needs more technical growth," Edwards wrote. "He has good foot mobility and craves contact."
Thompson appeared in 31 games for the Wildcats from 2022-2024, making 21 starts. The right guard started all 10 games that he played in last season.
Former Northwestern tackle Rashawn Slater earned Second Team All-Pro honors for the Los Angeles Chargers following his rookie season in 2021. However, the Wildcats haven't had an alum named a First Team All-Pro since tackle Chris Hinton in 1993. Hinton was a four-time All-Pro with the Baltimore/Indianapolis Colts from 1985-1989 before earning a nod with the Atlanta Falcons in his 11th season.