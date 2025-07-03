Four Northwestern Wildcats Named to Preseason All-Big Ten Teams
This morning, Athlon Sports released its preseason All-Big Ten teams for the 2025 season. No Northwestern Wildcats were listed on the first-team, but four were named to the second through fourth teams.
Offensive lineman Caleb Tiernan made the second-team, Northwestern's sole representative. Defensive end Aidan Hubbard and linebacker Mac Uihlein represent the 'Cats on the third-team while corner Braden Turner made the fourth-team.
Tiernan is likely to be Northwestern's best player this coming season with a very good chance to be drafted and a solid chance to be drafted pretty high. He'll protect Preston Stone's blind-side, and it's no surprise he made second-team honors.
The only reason Tiernan isn't a first-team caliber player is because the Big Ten is the Big Ten. Make no mistake, he's one of the better offensive linemen in the country, and Northwestern will be lucky to have him throughout the season.
Hubbard has been productive for two straight seasons rushing the quarterback for the Wildcats. In 2023, he finished with 27 total tackles, nine TFLs and six sacks. Then, last season, he racked up a career-high 33 tackles with seven TFLs and another six sacks. He will play a big role in Northwestern's pass-rush this season.
Uihlein is perhaps one of the most important players on the roster next season. His success is crucial as the linebacker room is officially devoid of both memebers of the Blake Gallagher-Xander Mueller duo.
Last season, Uihlein finished with 85 total tackles, 49 of which were Solo's. He also tallied four TFLs and two sacks.
Turner, meanwhile, showed some potential last season and will be relied upon in the secondary. He played all 12 games for Northwestern in 2024 and finished with 37 tackles. He was good in coverage, but the next step is to become more of a disruptor and force some turnovers.