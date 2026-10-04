Grading Northwestern’s Position Groups From 34-13 Win Over Penn State

The Northwestern Wildcats played a great game against their Big Ten opponent, Penn State.

The Wildcats improve to 3-1 in the season. It was their first conference win, and what a way to deliver a strong performance at the grand opening of the new Ryan Field. 35,000 attended this momentous occasion.

Nittany Lions, who started the season 3-0, haven't recovered well after squandering a 17-point lead to the Wisconsin Badgers last weekend.

Here are the grades for each position for the Wildcats' 34-13 win:

Rush Offense: A

Yes, this is the best game of the Wildcats' run game, from a run-game standpoint. Running Back Caleb Komolafe showed up like a champion. Komolafe rushed for a career-high 188 yards and scored a touchdown. He was magnificent.

Caleb Komolafe takes it in to add on! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/kNwSc1eLGi — Northwestern Football (@NUFBFamily) October 3, 2026

The Wildcats' run game set a season high of 413 rushing yards.

Pass Offense: D

Unlike in Week 2 and Week 3, the Wildcats' passing game was poor. The offense only had 93 passing yards. Penn State dominated them in this area. Nittany Lions had 243 passing yards.

Although quarterback Aidan Chiles didn't dominate with his arm, he didn't make mistakes. Chiles finished the game completing 10 of his 14 passes and zero interceptions. Chiles has not thrown an interception this season.

Throughout the 2026 season, Chiles has six touchdowns, an 83.7 QBR, and 900 yards.

Defense: A-

The Wildcats' entire defensive scheme was excellent. Linebacker Kobie McKenzie recorded 10 tackles, his season-high. The defense caught two interceptions. Senior linebacker Braydon Brus recorded one sack, one interception, and nine tackles.

Coaching: A

Chip Kelly deserves a lot of credit for the game plan he implemented against Penn State. In his first season, the offensive coordinator came in with a strategy to overpower the Nittany Lions with the run game.

Kelly studied Penn State's game from last week and found ways to expose their weaknesses. Northwestern generated 25 first downs and used clever motions throughout the first half.

Sometimes we forget how good and smart Coach Kelly is. Before coming to Northwestern, Kelly was the offensive coordinator for the Las Vegas Raiders and Ohio State. Kelly has more success in college than he does in the pros.

The Wildcats are emerging as one of those teams that is not elite, but they can be a headache for teams on any given Friday or Saturday. The Indiana Hoosiers learned it last week, and now Penn State has learned it.

The Wildcats' next mission is against Ball State on Oct. 10.

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