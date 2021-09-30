Big Ten Breakdown: Your Complete Guide to Every Big Ten Game in Week 5

Here's what you need to know about every Big Ten game happening this week.

Friday October 1st

Iowa at Maryland

This game has the potential to be an upset in the making as the Hawkeyes travel to take on undefeated Maryland on Friday night. Iowa has looked dominant in three out of their first four games, having only slightly struggled against Colorado State. Maryland has also looked outright dominant in three out of four games, led by Heisman candidate quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa. Look for this game to have the potential to be the best game in the Big Ten this weekend.

Watch: Friday at 7:00 PM CT on Fox Sports 1

Saturday October 2nd

Minnesota at Purdue

Last weekend was a real low for Minnesota, as the Golden Gophers lost to Bowling Green. Now, instead of having an easier opponent to bounce back against and get back on track, the Gophers get the Boilermakers. Purdue, entering this matchup with a 3-1 record, has looked good all season and came close to an upset of Notre Dame. On paper this should be a Purdue win but Minnesota may pull off the sneak upset.

Watch: Saturday at 11:00 AM CT on Big Ten Network

Michigan at Wisconsin

Michigan came dangerously close in week four to falling to Rutgers, as they needed a late turnover to seal the win and prevent the upset. Fast forward to this week and they are taking on a rather inconsistent Wisconsin team. The Badgers, in their only two matchups with quality opponents, have looked completely outmatched and were played off the field. The stage is set for a decisive Michigan win which means it isn’t unlikely for Wisconsin to pull out a close one in Madison.

Watch: Saturday at 11:00 AM CT on Fox

Charlotte at Illinois

Illinois desperately needs a win this week to snap a four game losing streak. There isn’t much left to say at this point that has yet to be said about the Illini. Aside from their season opening win against Nebraska, they have not looked good at all, despite nearly beating both Maryland and Purdue. Sitting at 1-4, and with bowl eligibility looking less and less likely each week, Illinois will need to come out hot this weekend if they want to get the win against a good Charlotte team.

Watch: Saturday at 11:00 AM CT on Big Ten Network

Ohio State at Rutgers

Before the season started most people would have chalked this game up as an easy blowout win for the Buckeyes on their way to yet another Big Ten championship game appearance. However, that may not be the case after all, as Rutgers has looked very good to start the season and nearly pulled off a stunning comeback upset over Michigan last weekend. While Ohio State will more than likely leave this one with a win, don’t be surprised if Rutgers makes a game out of this one.

Watch: Saturday at 2:30 PM CT on Big Ten Network

Indiana at Penn State

It has been a tale of two teams for Indiana this season, as they are 2-2 with two wins against opponents they’re expected to beat but two losses against the only two quality opponents they have played. Meanwhile, for Penn State, they have looked impressive in all four games, including two marquee wins over Wisconsin and Auburn. Indiana might keep this one close for a quarter and a half but Penn State should handle this one with ease to improve to 5-0 on the season.

Watch: Saturday 6:30 PM CT on ABC

Western Kentucky at Michigan State

Through the first four weeks of the season, the Spartans have looked like a top tier Big Ten team, with their only hiccup being a close win over Nebraska. While normally that would be cause for concern, Nebraska is a solid team with an elite defense who are a few plays going their way from having a winning record. Michigan State should have no trouble with Western Kentucky to move to 5-0.

Watch: Saturday at 6:30 PM CT on Big Ten Network

Northwestern at Nebraska

Speaking of Nebraska, they take on a Northwestern team fresh off a blowout victory over Ohio in week four. That being said, while Nebraska has looked downright bad at times this season, they field an elite defense, capable of shutting down potent offenses such as Michigan State and Oklahoma. This game should be an ugly one as neither offense will be able to get much going in a true defensive slugfest as all eyes will be on Northwestern offense and their ability to move the ball against a top tier defense.

