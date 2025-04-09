Jon Gruden Sends Message to Northwestern After Receiving Gear
Bet you can't say "WILDCATS" with more aggression and vigor than Jon Gruden. The Barstool employee posted a video of himself on X this morning opening a massive box of Northwestern attire the school sent to him. As per usual, he was pumped.
In the video, Gruden unboxes large purple bags filled with Northwestern gear. As he excitedly tries on various hats and garments, he rattles off a long list of Northwestern alumni. It included, but was not limited to, Otto Graham, Mike Kafka, Trevor Siemian, Rashawn Slater, Greg Newsome II, Peter Skoronski and Zach Strief.
While Gruden's Northwestern knowledge seems to be vast, he did slip up once when he referred to the school's location as "Evanston, Indiana." He gets a pass given his otherwise enthusiastic portrayal of the university.
"When you go to Northwestern, you gotta know what you're doing.... That little purple 'N' right there means a lot," Gruden said.
Gruden announced at the end of his video that he will be visiting Northwestern's campus this coming Friday. He expressed excitement about checking out the new field and thanked those involved for the delivery.
As a bonus, Gruden also said he might decide to wear some of his new Wildcat gear during Barstool's mini-golf tournament. If so, the tournament immediately becomes the most important golf action going on this week for Northwestern fans everywhere.
Northwestern is the latest in a long line of universities to send Gruden merchandise. His unboxing videos can be found on various social media platforms under his personal accounts or on Barstool's main page.
Gruden coached 15 years in the NFL between the Buccaneers and Raiders, leading Tampa Bay to a win in Super Bowl XXXVII.