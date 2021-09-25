LIVE GAME FEED: Northwestern vs. Ohio

Stay tuned here for updates on Northwestern's contest against the Ohio University Bobcats.

Northwestern Wildcats (1-2) vs. Ohio Bobcats (0-3)

Where: Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois

Time: 11 a.m. CT

Watch: Big Ten Network

Listen: WGN Radio

The Wildcats are hosting the Ohio Bobcats today and are looking to get back on track with a victory before heading into the conference schedule portion of the 2021 season.

**Keep it here or @SIWildcatsDaily on Twitter for live updates from this morning's game!**

LIVE THREAD:

Coin Toss: Northwestern has won the toss, but deferred; Ohio will receive first.

1ST QTR: Threatening to score on their first drive of the game, Ohio opts for a timeout at the Northwestern 18-yard line with 9:37 left in the first.

1ST QTR: 32-yard field goal attempt by Ohio's Tristian Vandenberg is no good, and the Bobcats' near eight-minute drive comes up short. Still no score at Ryan Field with 7:59 left in the first quarter.

1ST QTR: Wildcats' Ryan Hilinski is making his first start at quarterback for Northwestern.

1ST QTR: Northwestern goes 3-and-out on their first drive after a 20-yard pass from Hilinski to Malik Washington is nullified following an offensive pass interference penalty.

1ST QTR: Evan Hull with a 17-yard run for a touchdown to bring the Wildcats up 7-0 with just under four minutes left in the first.

1ST QTR: Evan Hull with a 90-yard run all the way to the end zone extends the Wildcats' lead to 14-0 with 1:36 left in the first.

END OF 1ST QTR: Northwestern 14, Ohio 0.

2ND QTR: After a strong drive led by Hilinski, Northwestern goes for it on 4th and 2 at the goal line, but the attempt is stopped by a false start penalty on the Wildcats. Charlie Kuhbander's 24-yard field goal attempt is no good.