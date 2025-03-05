New Northwestern Offensive Lineman Reveals Lofty Big Ten Goal
Northwestern finished just 4-8 overall last season and 2-7 in conference play, but that hasn't stopped the Wildcats from dreaming big about the upcoming campaign.
South Dakota State transfer Evan Beerntsen is entering his seventh year in college football. The 6-foot-4, 300-pound super senior looks to bring his extensive experience to a Northwestern offensive line decimated by graduations and the transfer portal.
On the second day of Northwestern's spring practice sessions, Beerntsen laid out a significant goal for the 2025 season.
"I think there would be no better way to go out my senior year than to win a Big Ten Championship and compete in the playoffs," Beerntsen said.
The transfer lineman added that he believes he can bring physicality to the Wildcats up front.
"I just want them to see good, clean football, football at its purest form," Beerntsen said. "Not a ton of penalties, a lot of touchdowns, a lot of celebrations, 'Cats going wild."
While Beerntsen's expectations may initially seem far-fetched, the graduate lineman comes from a winning program at South Dakota State. The Jackrabbits won the FCS national championship in 2022 and 2023 as Beerntsen started in 23 games, including all 15 in the latter year.
Beerntsen was named an AP Second-Team FCS All-American in 2024, and will look to immediately be a contributor for the Wildcats.
Northwestern fans may be skeptical about whether the Wildcats could actually win the Big Ten, something they haven't done since 2000, but in the modern era of the transfer portal and conference realignment, anything is possible.
Just two seasons ago, Northwestern went 8-5 and won the Las Vegas Bowl. With a new transfer quarterback in Preston Stone joining the mix, nobody truly knows what the Wildcats are capable of, except themselves.