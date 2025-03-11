Northwestern Announces Ten NFL Pro Day Participants
While the Northwestern Wildcats don't have any bonafide NFL Draft picks this year, there are still several players that could sneak into a late-round selection or an undrafted free agent contract.
Over the years, various undrafted 'Cats have received invitations to rookie minicamps and eventually found their way onto rosters and practice squads. This year's Wildcats will have the opportunity to make their lasting impression on NFL scouts at Northwestern's Pro Day on March 18.
On Monday, Northwestern announced the 10 senior and graduate student athletes that will be participating in the drills next week:
Safety Coco Azema
TE Thomas Gordon
WR A.J. Henning
QB Ryan Hilinski
TE Marshall Lang
DE Sean McLaughlin
LB Xander Mueller
DL Jaylen Pate
DL R.J. Pearson
OL Ben Wrather
The most probable to draw the scouts' eyes is Mueller. An All-Big Ten Third Teamer in 2023 and Honorable Mention last season, Mueller has been a tackling machine during his time in Evanston. In 45 career games, the linebacker logged 273 tackles, 26 tackles for loss, nine sacks, six interceptions and three forced fumbles. His 2023 total of 110 tackles was the fourth-most in the Big Ten.
Henning will also surely grab attention due to his speed. The wideout was an All-Big Ten returner at Michigan and began to show off his receiving prowess when he transferred to the Wildcats. In the last two seasons, Henning accrued 1,139 yards and nine touchdowns from scrimmage while providing electricity in the return game. Henning ranked fourth in the conference in kick return yards in 2023 and fourth in punt return average in 2024.
Two-time defensive captain Coco Azema will also headline the group. Azema battled injury during his six years in Evanston, but made his time count on the field with 180 tackles, 10 passes defended and three interceptions.
Northwestern's Pro Day will take place inside Ryan Fieldhouse and will also contain athletes from local schools doing the same drills.