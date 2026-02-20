Northwestern Hires Fred Wyatt as Defensive Line Coach

The Northwestern Wildcats have brought a family member back to their coaching staff. Fred Wyatt joins the team as a Defensive Line Specialist.

The team will presumably be amped to play for a man who bleeds black and purple.

Wyatt played for the Wildcats from 2014 to 2018. As a defensive lineman, he recorded 57 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, two pass deflections, and a blocked kick in 40 career games at Northwestern.

While with the Wildcats as a player, he helped the program reach four bowl appearances. His time with the Wildcats was special. His senior season was outstanding. It’s always a feel-good story when former players return to their Alma mater to become coaches or join a coaching staff.

Before coming to Northwestern, Wyatt made several stops to build his coaching resume. Wyatt earned his first coaching experience at Kansas State as a graduate assistant. Many coaches start getting reps as graduate assistants. Wyatt worked with the defensive backs for two seasons, and that experience helped him a lot in his next stop.

When he coached at Eastern Illinois, his impact on defense led the team to finish No. 30 nationally in the FCS in rushing defense (124.6 yards per game) and No. 32 in red zone defense (.765). Two of his players receive All-Defensive honors. When Wyatt touches something, it turns into gold.

The Air Force Academy and Southern Mississippi were two other schools where he learned more and became more knowledgeable about the game of football. Wyatt cherished working with the coaches and players. No matter what the record indicated, he earned the defense's respect and took it very seriously on game day.

Wyatt is a strategic coach who can elevate the rush defense. His mission is to pressure and blitz the quarterback constantly. When Wyatt coaches a team, he expects 100% resilience and tenacity. Maximum effort is key.

Northwestern is tactically hiring someone in the family. Wyatt’s presence will improve the Wildcats defense. It’s not going to be a quick turnaround because many other elements need to fall into place.

The Wildcats have made some adjustments this offseason through the transfer portal and recruitment. Getting Wyatt is just another bonus for the program as it climbs the ladder. It’s all about turning those pieces and changes into wins. We hope Northwestern can have several players to receive accolades and honors on defense under Wyatt’s guidance and leadership.

