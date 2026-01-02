Northwestern Football Set to Turn to Tim Drevno as New Offensive Line Coach

The reconstruction of Northwestern football’s offensive identity is moving quickly, and the next major step appears imminent. After the high-profile addition of Chip Kelly as offensive coordinator, the Wildcats are expected to name veteran coach Tim Drevno as their next offensive line coach. The move signals a clear commitment to experience and continuity, as head coach David Braun continues reshaping his staff.

A Familiar Face Might Re-Enter the Northwestern Football Team

The expected hire was first reported by CBSSports’ Matt Zenitz and comes just one day after the program announced the departure of Bill O’Boyle. He spent two seasons coaching the offensive line in Evanston. In turning to Drevno, Northwestern is adding a coach with deep roots in elite programs and a strong working relationship with Kelly. It's a pairing that could be pivotal for the Wildcats’ success up front.

Northwestern is hiring veteran coach Tim Drevno as offensive line coach, a source tells @CBSSports.



Was a consultant at Texas this season. Previously worked with new Northwestern OC Chip Kelly at Ohio State and UCLA. Has also coached for teams like Michigan, USC and the 49ers. pic.twitter.com/WOQCBzo9Jo — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 1, 2026

The connection between Tim Drevno and Chip Kelly is central to this expected move. Most recently, the two worked together at Ohio State during the 2024 season. Drevno served as a quality control assistant while Kelly led the Buckeyes’ offense, a partnership that ended with Ohio State winning the national championship.

Their history extends beyond Columbus. Drevno was part of Kelly’s staff at UCLA, first joining as an offensive assistant in 2021. He was later promoted to offensive line coach for the 2022 and 2023 seasons. With years of experience operating within Kelly’s offensive philosophy, Drevno brings a familiarity that should help Northwestern transition smoothly into its new system.

At 56 years old, Drevno arrives with more than three decades of coaching experience, dating back to 1991. His resume includes stops at some of college football’s most respected programs, particularly within the Big Ten. In addition to his recent role at Ohio State, Drevno spent three seasons at Michigan from 2015 through 2017.

He has also coached at USC on two separate occasions, first in 2014 and again from 2018 to 2020. Beyond the collegiate ranks, Drevno gained valuable experience in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers and enjoyed success at Stanford. Most recently, he served as a consultant for the Texas Longhorns during the 2025 season.

Continuing Northwestern’s Two-Coach Approach

The departure of Bill O’Boyle did not come as a complete surprise. Last season, Northwestern added assistant offensive coach Ryan Olson to work alongside O’Boyle, a move that aligned with David Braun’s publicly stated belief in a two-coach model for managing the offensive line. That approach emphasized collaboration within one of the most demanding position groups on the field.

With Drevno expected to take over, Northwestern appears set to continue that model. Olson is expected to remain on staff, allowing Drevno to provide veteran leadership while Olson maintains continuity with the current players.

This expected hire represents more than a simple replacement. It reflects a unified vision from David Braun as he builds around Chip Kelly’s offense. By bringing in Tim Drevno, Northwestern is reinforcing its commitment to physicality and discipline in the trenches.

Northwestern is laying the groundwork for a tougher, more cohesive offensive front in the demanding landscape of Big Ten football.

