Northwestern Offensive Weapon Talks Certainty at Quarterback Spot
Last year at this time, Northwestern was coming off a successful bowl-win season and hoping to build in the right direction under newly-minted full-time head coach David Braun.
The 2024 season obviously didn't go as planned--as the 'Cats won only four games and struggled to get the offense going for the entire year. There were lots of things that went wrong for Northwestern, but the quarterback situation was arguably the most glaring.
Heading into the year, Braun tabbed transfer Mike Wright as his opening week starter. The decision was made official right before the game, and it didn't last very long.
After two middling performances, Wright was replaced by Jack Lausch in game three, and Northwestern never looked back. Lausch struggled, too, but he maintained the starting job for the rest of the year.
In 2025, the 'Cats will not have any of that drama. Last season, Lausch and Wright pushed each other throughout camp for the job, and a quarterback battle can be a distraction. This year, SMU transfer Preston Stone is the unquestioned starter.
Braun officially announced the new at Big Ten Media Days this week, giving his team some certainty about who will be at the helm of the offense. Big Ten Media Days player representative and speedy running back Joseph Himon II spoke about how that helps the offense to reporters.
"I think it's a good feeling to know who our guy is going into the fall. It gives us a sense of confidence and calm. Preston brings a ton of experience," Himon said.
Himon is expected to be RB2 while also getting work in the passing game and on special teams. If skill position players like him are bought in on Stone as their leader, then having certainty that he'll be under center is a nice change of pace from last year.