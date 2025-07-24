Northwestern Starting Quarterback has High Praise for Offensive Coordinator
There are lots of storylines heading into Northwestern's 2025 season, but one of the most important for the future of the program is what Zach Lujan's offense looks like in year-two.
Lujan's first year as offensive coordinator was a mixed bag. Touted as a creative offensive mind, the former South Dakota State coordinator had moments where that was on display. But, overall, Northwestern's offense wasn't very good in 2024--finishing with the least yards per game in the Big Ten (284.4).
The Wildcats are hoping the unit will take a big step forward this season with former SMU signal caller Preston Stone at the helm. Head coach David Braun announced Stone as his starter yesterday at Big Ten Media Days, confirming what seemed almost inevitable.
Stone also spoke to the media, and he profusely praised his new offensive coordinator.
"Coach Lujan is maybe the smartest coach I’ve ever been around," Stone said. "From a scheme standpoint, from a terminology standpoint, everything we do is a masters-level offense. At the same time, he communicates it to you in a way that’s very understandable and digestible.”
Stone has been a part of some good offenses at SMU, a program that made the College Football Playoff last year. He wasn't the starter for that team, but he put up 3,197 passing yards and 28 touchdown passes in 2023.
The hope is that Stone and Lujan will be help each other. Stone needs to readjust to starting football games every week and learn a whole new offense in a whole new conference. Hopefully for Northwestern, Lujan can help him do that.
For Lujan, he needs to showcase more of that creativity and explosive-play creation that he did at South Dakota State. Last year, Mike Wright and Jack Lausch didn't execute at a high level, so Stone's presence may help elevate Lujan's offense to a level fans haven't seen before.