Northwestern's Team and Player Ratings Revealed in College Football 26

EA Sports' video game launches this week.

Ryan Cole

Nov 2, 2024; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Northwestern Wildcats head coach David Braun reacts to a touchdown in front of Northwestern Wildcats offensive lineman Deuce McGuire (73) during the second quarter at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images
In this story:

EA Sports' College Football 26 video game releases worldwide this Thursday, July 10, but some gamers have already gotten a chance to play. Those who pre-ordered the Deluxe Bundle are already in the game--as the gaming company would say--so team and player rankings are now public knowledge.

Wildcat Report's Matthew Shelton posted screen shots of the top rated Northwestern players on X yesterday.

The Wildcats' top rated player is no surprise at all. Blind-side blocker Caleb Tiernan (91) is Northwestern's unquestioned best player heading into the 2025 season. He's developed into the kind of lineman that could be selected fairly high in the upcoming NFL Draft assuming all goes well this year.

Following Tiernan is starting running back Cam Porter at an 87 overall. Porter is looking to rebound after a somewhat difficult season on the ground in 2024. He's a team leader for the Wildcats and someone with lots of experience playing in the Big Ten.

Ignoring the auto-generated punter ranked fourth on Northwestern's roster, the rest of the top-ten is as follows: Aidan Hubbard (EDGE-85), Josh Fussell (CB-82), Robert Fitzgerald (FS-82), Anto Saka (EDGE-82), Preston Stone (QB-82), Joe Himon II (RB-82), Mac Uihlein (LB-81) and Ore Adeyi (CB-80).

Stone's 82 overall ranking is solid. Northwestern's starting signal caller's performance will be very important for this year's team, and it will likely go as far as he can take it.

As a team, Northwestern's rating comes out to a 78 overall with a 76 overall offense and a 78 overall defense. If you're a Northwestern fan looking to play as your favorite team, you'll take it.

