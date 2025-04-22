Northwestern Set For Visit With Transfer Safety From Big Ten Opponent
Former Purdue safety Ty Hudkins is visiting Northwestern on Thursday and Friday, according to Wildcat Report's Louie Vaccher. He reported the news on X earlier today.
Hudkins has a history with Northwestern's program. He was committed to the Wildcats before the 2023 season, but he was one of many who elected to decommit after the firing of former head coach Pat Fitzgerald.
Now, after one season as a true freshman with Purdue, Hudkins is in the portal and looking for a new home. If that home does wind up being Northwestern, the Wildcats would be getting a player with raw talent and a lot of eligibility remaining.
Hudkins didn't put up many stats during his first season of college ball in West Lafayette, but he did appear in all 12 games. He was very much in a reserve role, though, as he finished with just one total tackle on the season.
The safety is a Michigan native and was the No. 22 prospect in the state coming out of high school, according to 247Sports. He also had a three-star rating at the time.
Standing at 5-foot-11 with a weight of 197 lbs, Hudkins is listed at 10 pounds heavier now than he was as a high school prospect. Northwestern liked him then, and the new regime is likely intrigued by a player with a projectable frame, experience in the Big Ten and multiple years of theoretical control.
Hudkins will be on campus on Thursday and Friday to see if the fit is there. It may seem somewhat silly, but the weather has at least semi-turned in Evanston, and the trees are starting to bloom. This is the time you want to be showing potential new talent around campus.