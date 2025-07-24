Transfer QB Preston Stone Reveals Childhood Northwestern Connection
Preston Stone has been a Texan for his entire life. After growing up in Dallas and attending Parish Episcopal School, the quarterback spent four years playing for nearby SMU.
Transferring to Northwestern is uncharted territory for the graduate student, who admitted during Wednesday's Big Ten Media Day that he wouldn't have been able to find Illinois on a map a few years ago. However, Stone has a specific tie to the Wildcats that he has now reflected on as a member of the team.
"For absolutely no reason whatsoever, when I was a little kid playing NCAA 14, I would always be Northwestern," Stone said during his media availability on Wednesday. "They had really cool black uniforms and they had a fast quarterback in Kain Colter, who I used to love playing with in the game."
By the video game's release in July 2013, Colter had spent the previous season splitting playing time at quarterback with Trevor Siemian. Northwestern was fresh off a 10-3 record and a victory over Mississippi State in the Gator Bowl, featuring a two-headed attack under center. With Colter's legs and Siemian's arm, playing as the Wildcats was an easy pick for the 11-year-old Stone.
Colter was an all-around threat in NCAA 14 after a versatile 2012 campaign for the 'Cats. In addition to throwing for 872 yards and eight touchdowns to four picks, Colter ran for 894 yards and 12 scores on the ground. He also logged 16 receptions for 169 yards, while Siemian passed for 1,312 yards and six touchdowns.
Northwestern went just 5-7 the following season in 2013, but the memory clearly stuck with Stone as he decided where to play his final year of college football. After originally picking the Wildcats in his video game because of their black uniforms, Stone will get the chance to don the Gothics himself as he looks to lead NU back to a bowl game.