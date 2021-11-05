Northwestern vs. No. 19 Iowa Analysis, Odds, Spread, Date & Start Time for College Football Week 10 Game

Date: Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021

Time: 6 p.m. CT

Location: Ryan Field; Evanston, Ill.

I was able to get back in the win column with the Northwestern loss to Minnesota last week. The Golden Gophers were seven and a half point favorites over the Wildcats, a spread which they had no trouble covering, as they cruised to a 41-14 blowout win.

This week Northwestern is yet again the underdog in their matchup as they welcome the No. 19 Iowa Hawkeyes to Ryan Field for a 6 p.m. showdown under the bright lights. Look no further than here for all the analysis you need on your betting options for the game against Iowa.

Northwestern vs. Iowa Analysis:

Spread: Northwestern +12

In a game in which the Wildcats were only seven and a half point underdogs, they were blown out by 27, not coming remotely close to covering the spread. However, their matchup against Iowa will feature the movable object meeting the stoppable force, as Northwestern's Big Ten worst defense faces off against the second worst rushing attack in the Big Ten. While I don't realistically see Northwestern winning this game, I'm not entirely sure Iowa is offensively capable enough of covering the spread. Ultimately, though, I think the Iowa defense will be the difference. They should be able to shut down the Northwestern offense which will allow for the offense to manage at least two touchdowns to cover the spread.

Moneyline: Northwestern +400, Iowa -500

As I have said throughout the season, I would not touch this Northwestern moneyline if you are doing any betting on this game. Realistically the Hawkeyes should have little to no issue in this one which makes the Northwestern moneyline not worth picking as you would lose money in doing so. The only time I would suggest taking the Iowa moneyline is if it was part of a bigger parlay but other than the moneylines in this one are not worth betting on.

Over/Under: 40.5

I am unsure if there has been a Northwestern game this season where I have hammered the under as quick as I have for this one. This game features two offenses that, to put it simply, struggle to move the ball. While the Northwestern defense is one of the worst in the conference, I do not trust the Iowa offense to take advantage enough to hit the over, as the Northwestern offense will not have a good time against this Hawkeye defense.

Last Week's Picks:

Minnesota only being seven and a half point favorites last weekend felt like the easiest money of the weekend and that it was. This week, though, I'm not so sure it will be as easy for Iowa to cover the spread so easily. While I do believe they will cover it in the end, I do anticipate that Northwestern will keep it too close for comfort for Iowa before the Hawkeyes pull away in the second half.

Season to date: 3-5

This week's pick: Iowa wins and covers the spread.

