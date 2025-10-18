FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $300 Bonus for LSU vs. Vanderbilt
The LSU Tigers and Vanderbilt Commodores face off Saturday, Oct. 18, at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, in a pivotal college football Week 8 matchup. The FanDuel promo code offer lets new users bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets if their first wager wins — no code is needed. Among the latest sportsbook promos, this sign-up offer stands out as a straightforward, easy-to-claim offer.
How a FanDuel promo code works for LSU vs. Vanderbilt
FanDuel’s “Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets if you win” offer is a straightforward new user promotion for the LSU vs. Vanderbilt game. No FanDuel promo code is required; just register, deposit at least $5, and place your first wager. If your qualifying bet wins, you receive $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours. Bonus bets expire after seven days and must be played through once before withdrawing winnings. For example, a $10 bonus bet at +100 odds would return $10 in winnings (bonus bet stake not included).
Here are the most important FanDuel Sportsbook promo terms to note:
- Minimum qualifying bet is $5.
- You only receive the $300 bonus if your first bet wins.
- Bonus bets are delivered within 72 hours of your winning qualifying bet.
- Bonus bets expire after seven days (168 hours) from issuance.
- A 1x playthrough is required before withdrawing any winnings.
- Bonus bet stakes are not returned with winnings.
To maximize your chance of receiving the $300 bonus, consider placing your initial $5 wager on a heavy favorite in the LSU vs. Vanderbilt matchup. Remember, the $300 bonus is awarded ONLY if your first bet wins.
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your FanDuel offer for LSU vs. Vanderbilt
Ready to get in on the LSU vs. Vanderbilt action? With both teams looking to make a statement in Nashville, now is the perfect time to secure your FanDuel bonus. Here’s your game plan for claiming the “Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets if you win” offer:
- Register: Create your FanDuel Sportsbook account with your personal information and complete identity verification.
- Download the app: Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to access and claim the bonus.
- Deposit funds: Make your first deposit of at least $5.
- Make a bet: Place your initial $5 wager on any LSU vs. Vanderbilt market or any other available sports market.
- Receive bonus bets: If your first bet wins, you will receive $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours.
It’s that easy to lock in your FanDuel bonus and elevate your college football betting experience.
FanDuel promo offers for existing users
The FanDuel welcome offer is just the beginning. Existing FanDuel users can enjoy a variety of ongoing promotions, including profit boosts, parlay insurance, and special event bonuses throughout the college football season and beyond.
- Boostin’ with the Boys CFP Profit Boost: Get a 30% profit boost token to use on any CFB game between Oct. 16 and Oct. 18.
- Big Match on Campus Profit Boost: Get a 50% profit boost token for any bet on Alabama vs. Tennessee.
More welcome offers for LSU vs. Vanderbilt
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets if you win + 3 months of NBA League Pass
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
12 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.