DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets if You Win + 3 Months of NBA League Pass for Bears-Commanders

Bet $5 on the Bears vs. Commanders game with the DraftKings promo code offer to get $300 in bonus bets if your wager wins + 3 months of NBA League Pass. 
The DraftKings promo code offer gives new users the chance to claim $300 in bonus bets for the Bears vs. Commanders game by placing a winning $5 wager. As an added bonus, you’ll also get three months of NBA League Pass even if your bet doesn’t hit. 

With both teams battling for position after their recent winning performances, this is a great opportunity to explore top sportsbook promos and maximize your Week 6 action. 

How the DraftKings welcome offer works for Bears vs. Commanders

The DraftKings promo code offer for the Bears vs. Commanders game is straightforward, but it does come with a key condition. Register for a new account, deposit at least $5, and select the required bonus token. Place a $5 qualifying bet on Bears vs. Commanders at odds of -500 or longer. If your first bet wins, you will receive $300 in bonus bets. You will receive three months of NBA League Pass regardless of your first bet’s outcome.

Here are the most important DraftKings Sportsbook promo terms to note:

  • The minimum qualifying bet odds are -500 or longer.
  • The 12 $25 bonus bets are awarded only if your first bet wins.
  • Bonus bets expire seven days (168 hours) after being credited.
  • Bonus bet stake not included in winnings.
  • 1x wagering requirement before withdrawal.
  • NBA League Pass will auto-renew when your free trial expires unless you cancel it beforehand.
  • You must redeem your NBA League Pass offer by Dec. 19, 2025.

Because the bonus bets' eligibility depends on your first wager winning, bet selection is critical. Consider choosing a market with short odds to maximize your chances of unlocking the $300 reward.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your $300 DraftKings bonus for Bears vs. Commanders

Follow these steps to claim your DraftKings welcome offer and bet on Bears vs. Commanders:

  1. Create a new DraftKings Sportsbook account and complete identity verification.
  2. Deposit at least $5 into your account.
  3. Select the bonus token before placing your qualifying bet (failure to do so will make you ineligible for the welcome offer).
  4. Place your first $5 qualifying bet on Bears vs. Commanders at odds of -500 or longer.
  5. Win your qualifying bet to receive 12 $25 bonus bets, totaling $300.
  6. Access your bonus bets in your account (bonus bets are available only if your first bet wins).
  7. Complete the 1x wagering requirement before withdrawing any winnings.

Best DraftKings promo offers for existing users

The DraftKings welcome offer is just the start for new users. Existing customers can find ongoing value with a range of promotions, including profit boosts, SGP(x) boosts, and more.

  • Early Exit: Your single bets are refunded if a player gets injured and leaves the game early. In a parlay, the impacted leg is removed, so the rest of your wager can still hit.

Compare sportsbook welcome offers for Bears vs. Commanders

Make sure to check out other top sign-up offers from BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, and FanDuel.

FanDuel

DraftKings

BetMGM

Caesars

Welcome Bonus

Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets if you win 

Bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets if you win + 3 months of NBA League Pass

Up to $1,500 back in bonuses

Bet $1, get 20 100% profit boosts 

Promo Code

No code required 

No code required 

SI1500 

SICZR20X

Bonus Form

$300 in bonus bets 

12 $25 bonus bets 

1 or 5 bonus bets 

Profit boosts 

Minimum Deposit

$5

$5

$10

$10

Minimum Bet

$5

$5

$10

$10

Days to Use Bonus

7 days

7 days

7 days

7 days

Published
Brian Giuffra is the VP of Betting Content at Minute Media and has been with the company since 2016. He's a fan of the Knicks, Giants, wine and bourbon, usually consuming them in that order.

