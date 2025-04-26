Wildcats Daily

Northwestern Wildcats Land Intriguing Commitment from SEC Transfer

The 'Cats are bringing in an offensive lineman from Missouri.

Gavin Dorsey

Nov 30, 2024; Columbia, Missouri, USA; A general view of a Missouri Tigers helmet against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Northwestern's biggest incoming transfer class ever continues to grow.

On Friday night, the Wildcats earned a commitment from Missouri transfer center Talan Chandler, who comes to Evanston with four years of eligibility remaining. Chandler appeared in one game for the Tigers against UMass in 2024, playing in eight snaps.

Chandler announced his intention to play for Northwestern in a social media post on Friday, following a visit. He had also visited Tulane and San Diego State.

At 6-foot-2 and 291 pounds, Chandler projects as a center who can play following the graduation of seniors Jack Bailey and Jackson Carsello. He also provides depth to the group, led by OL coach Bill O'Boyle.

Chandler was a three-star prospect in high school by 247 Sports. He ranked as the No. 50 interior offensive lineman in the Class of 2024 and the No. 13 prospect in the state of Missouri. Chandler committed to Mizzou over schools such as Colorado, Eastern Michigan, Missouri State, Northern Iowa and UNLV.

Among centers, Chandler ranked as the No. 4 high school recruit by Rivals and No. 11 by ESPN. He also was named to the SEC's Fall Academic Honor Roll in 2024.

Chandler will be the 12th incoming transfer of the offseason, including the fourth offensive lineman. The 'Cats have already added South Dakota State's Evan Beerntsen, Liberty's Xavior Gray and Minnesota's Martes Lewis. However, all three are graduate transfers entering their final year of eligibility, so Chandler is a youthful signing who should play for Northwestern for years to come.

