Northwestern Wildcats' Stars Land On Esteemed List Ahead of 2025 Season
As we approach the 2025 college football season, the Northwestern Wildcats are starting to gain recognition heading into week one.
The Athletic's Stewart Mandel and Sam Khan Jr. recently made their "All-Geezer Team", or better known as "Super Seniors", with Wildcats' running back Cam Porter making the list.
As a true freshman, Porter exploded in the Wildcats’ last three games, scoring a touchdown against Ohio State in the Big Ten championship game and going for 98 yards against Auburn in the Citrus Bowl," Mandel and Khan Jr. wrote. "After missing all of 2021, the two-time captain spent the past three seasons struggling to regain his freshman form. He’ll get one last chance alongside another fellow blast-from-the-past: ex-TCU quarterback Preston Stone."
Since returning from a ACL injury he suffered back in 2021, the super-senior for the Wildcats has progressively gotten better each season. Porter finished his 2024 campaign with 501 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 126 attempts. His four yards per carry was his best average since returning from injury, which is a positive sign for the Wildcats' offense heading into 2025.
The team also includes Wildcats' cornerback Fred Davis II, who was listed as a "key backup" on the defensive side of the ball.
Davis has compiled 990 snaps with three different schools during his five collegiate seasons. After three years with the Clemson Tigers, Davis would transfer to both UCF and Jacksonville State. He showed signs of returning to his prime self in 2024, as he finished with a 76.9 defensive grade with the Gamecocks, according to PFF.
