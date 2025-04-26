Northwestern Wildcats Suffer Tough Transfer Portal News on Saturday
Northwestern's offensive line took a hit yesterday when left guard Cooper Lovelace decided to enter the transfer portal. On3's Pete Nakos reported the news on X.
Lovelace has had a long career in college football. He started at the JUCO level way back in 2019. He redshirted that season and then lost the 2020 season due to COVID. In 2022 and 2023, Lovelace made a big jump and played at USC.
Before the 2024 season, the 6-foot-5, 315 lbs giant transferred to Northwestern. He appeared in 11 games for the 'Cats last season, allowing just one sack.
His decision to transfer comes after Northwestern added four offensive linemen via the portal this offseason. Lovelace probably felt like the room was crowded and is looking for an opportunity to ensure he has a consistent role.
The decision also comes in the second transfer portal window after Lovelace had some time in spring practice to figure out where he stood. Those practices can be informative for players trying to ascertain what their role might be in the upcoming season.
For Northwestern, it's never good to lose an experienced player in the trenches who was as good as Lovelace was last season. However, the 'Cats did add a lot of talent in the portal and still have the makings of a strong offensive line.
Lovelace will now look for an opportunity to finish out his long college career on a high note. There are likely plenty of teams looking for a highly effective pass protector that could be a fit.