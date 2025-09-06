Three Takeaways From Northwestern's Dominant Win Over Western Illinois
Northwestern did what it needed to do at home last night against Western Illinois, capturing a 42-7 victory to even its record at 1-1.
The 'Cats obviously weren't playing the best of the best, but it was a crucial get-right game for the team after a brutal opening week loss to Tulane. Here are my three biggest takeaways from the bounce-back effort.
Griffin Wilde is real
The transfer receiver from South Dakota State came into 2025 as Northwestern's clear-cut WR1, but there was some concern about him making the jump to the Big Ten. Obviously, he's yet to face off against Big Ten competition, but his performance against Western Illinois was impressive.
Wilde finished the game with five receptions for 94 yards, including a 46-yard reception that would have been a touchdown if Preston Stone led him just a touch. Again, we'll know more about his transition once he's actually forced to make it, but, for now, Wilde at least seems to fit well into NU's offense.
Ricky Ahumaraeze was Northwestern's second leading receiver in the game with 52 yards, but it is becoming increasingly clear that the preseason pundits were right: Wilde is going to have to be the man. So far, the returns are good.
Preston Stone has heart
The opening game was a disaster for the Wildcats' transfer QB. Stone threw four picks and coughed up a fumble en route to the 23-3 loss. A game against Western Illinois that was once viewed as a tune-up contest for Stone turned into a game where he had to prove something.
Stone wasn't perfect. There were a few passes in the first half that probably should have been intercepted. The deep-ball to Wilde was definitely underthrown. But, Stone largely bounced back, finishing with 245 yards passing and three touchdowns. Most importantly, he didn't turn the ball over.
The real test comes next weekend against No. 6 Oregon. Stone could earn a lot of confidence from the fan base if he punches back at all in what will likely be a loss for the Wildcats.
One thing that was evident last night, though, was Stone's attitude. He was clearly pumped, and he wasn't tentative. That speaks to the confidence and belief of a veteran signal caller.
Anto Saka needs to step it up
Coming into the season, Saka's stock was incredibly high. Coaches were lauding his performance in camp. NFL Draft experts were suggesting he could be taken in the top half of next year's draft.
Thus far, he hasn't lived up to that preseason hype. Saka has yet to record a sack, and he had no stats at all againt Western Illinois. The Northwestern defense is built to succeed when the defensive line excels, and it needs Saka to be a big part of that.
Heading into the conference season, it's time for Northwestern's dominant EDGE to look like a dominant EDGE.