September 12, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballRecruitingBasketballPurple and WhiteWildcats In The ProsPodcastSI TIX
Search
Publish date:

Northwestern vs. Indiana State: Team MVPs and Plays of the Game

Here's which players and moments caught our eye in Northwestern's victory over the Indiana State Sycamores.
Author:

Team MVPs of the Game

Northwestern

Sophomore running back Evan Hull absolutely dominated any and all offense that took place on Ryan Field today, as he rushed for 119 yards and two touchdowns on 23 attempts, averaging 5.2 yards per attempt. Therefore, Hull accounted for 49.5% of the 240 yards ran in the entire game, from both teams combined.  

Indiana State

Although the Sycamores didn't have much to show for it on the scoreboard, senior quarterback Anthony Thompson made the most of his day at the helm of the Indiana State offense, completing 21 of 34 attempts for 132 yards and one touchdown. His quick slant passes and calm demeanor in the pocket despite mounting pressure from the Wildcats defense showed he is capable of leading the Sycamores to a decent season in the Missouri Valley Conference. 

Plays of the Game

Northwestern

While Northwestern fans and even college football fans across the country recognize Brandon Joseph as an All-American safety, he showed off his undeniable versatility today with two impressive punt returns for a total of 111 yards. 

Indiana State

Despite being held scoreless for a majority of the game, the Sycamores never stopped fighting throughout the contest, as shown in this 9-yard fourth quarter connection between Thompson and senior tight end Zack Larkin for their only touchdown of the game. 

No image description

USATSI_16729407
Play
Football

Northwestern vs. Indiana State: Team MVPs and Plays of the Game

Here's which players and moments caught our eye in Northwestern's victory over the Indiana State Sycamores.

USATSI_16732023
Play
Football

Around the Big Ten: Purdue at Connecticut Game Recap

Purdue routes Connecticut in dominant fashion.

USATSI_16736884
Play
Football

Around the Big Ten: Washington at Michigan Game Recap

The Wolverines are now 2-0 after taking down the Huskies.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Northwestern Takes Down Indiana State in a 24-6 victory

Evan Hull puts the Nail in the Coffin

Malik Washington Pulls in a 25-yard Touchdown Pass

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter and Instagram

Facebook - @SIWildcatsDaily

Twitter - @SIWildcatsDaily and Molly Keshin at @mollykesh22

Instagram - @SIWildcatsDaily

USATSI_16729407
Football

Northwestern vs. Indiana State: Team MVPs and Plays of the Game

USATSI_16732023
Football

Around the Big Ten: Purdue at Connecticut Game Recap

USATSI_16736884
Football

Around the Big Ten: Washington at Michigan Game Recap

USATSI_16729400 (1)
Football

Everything Pat Fitzgerald Said After Northwestern's Week 2 Win Over Indiana State

E_B6NYDXsAEMspu
Football

The Good, The Bad and The Ugly in Northwestern's 24-6 Victory Against Indiana State

USATSI_16730395
Football

Around the Big Ten: Illinois at Virginia Game Recap

USATSI_16730524
Football

Around the Big Ten: Oregon at Ohio State Game Recap

USATSI_16730383
Football

Around the Big Ten: Youngstown State at Michigan State Game Recap

Northwestern Wildcats running back Anthony Tyus III (27) runs against the Indiana State Sycamores during the first half at Ryan Field. David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Top Five Takeaways from Northwestern's 24-6 Win vs. Indiana State