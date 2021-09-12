Northwestern vs. Indiana State: Team MVPs and Plays of the Game

Here's which players and moments caught our eye in Northwestern's victory over the Indiana State Sycamores.

Team MVPs of the Game

Northwestern

Sophomore running back Evan Hull absolutely dominated any and all offense that took place on Ryan Field today, as he rushed for 119 yards and two touchdowns on 23 attempts, averaging 5.2 yards per attempt. Therefore, Hull accounted for 49.5% of the 240 yards ran in the entire game, from both teams combined.

Indiana State

Although the Sycamores didn't have much to show for it on the scoreboard, senior quarterback Anthony Thompson made the most of his day at the helm of the Indiana State offense, completing 21 of 34 attempts for 132 yards and one touchdown. His quick slant passes and calm demeanor in the pocket despite mounting pressure from the Wildcats defense showed he is capable of leading the Sycamores to a decent season in the Missouri Valley Conference.

Plays of the Game

Northwestern

While Northwestern fans and even college football fans across the country recognize Brandon Joseph as an All-American safety, he showed off his undeniable versatility today with two impressive punt returns for a total of 111 yards.

Indiana State

Despite being held scoreless for a majority of the game, the Sycamores never stopped fighting throughout the contest, as shown in this 9-yard fourth quarter connection between Thompson and senior tight end Zack Larkin for their only touchdown of the game.

