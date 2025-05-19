Chicago's NWSL Team Coming to Northwestern for Lakefront Faceoff
Earlier this month, Washington Post reporter Ella Brockway posted on X about the Chicago Stars FC potentially moving to Northwestern's lakefront stadium in 2026. The city's NWSL team is in the final season of its current lease at SeatGeek stadium.
There's been no resolution to that yet, but today the Stars announced that they will play at least one game at the stadium. Northwestern will host the "Lakefront Faceoff" during this current season on Sept. 7 between the Stars and the Orlando Pride.
The game is on a Sunday during the college football season, and Northwestern has a game at home against Western Illinois the day prior. It will be a quick turn around for stadium staff, but it also means back to back days of action on campus.
The announcement of this game is far from an assurance that the Stars have chosen to play at the stadium moving forward. But an established working partnership between the university and the team certainly makes it seem more likely.
Moving forward, the stadium is currently on track to be tennant-less after the upcoming football season. The new Ryan Field is scheduled to open in 2026, and Northwestern has to figure out what to do with its temporary home once it moves back.
The Stars' 2026 season will begin after the football season is already over, so it makes a lot of sense as a next step. Regardless of whether they pull the trigger, though, professional soccer will be coming to NU at least for one game.