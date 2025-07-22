Northwestern NIL Collective Shutting Down Amid House vs. NCAA Settlement
An organization tasked with ushering Northwestern into the modern age of college sports is shutting down after the landmark House vs. NCAA court case that determined that schools can now pay athletes directly.
True NU, the Northwestern collective that handled Name, Image and Likeness payments over the last three years, announced on Tuesday that it would be ceasing operations on August 1. In a statement thanking Wildcat fans for their contributions, Executive Director Jacob Schmidt touted the collective's success and recognized both the student athletes and community partners who made everything possible.
"I am immensely proud of what TrueNU has built over the last 3 years and cannot thank you enough for helping us compete," Schmidt said. "Our impact is real because of all of you! Your love for NU helped us navigate unchartered waters during the most critical period in college athletics history. Wildcat Nation is strong!"
Universities are now permitted to pay their athletes directly, eliminating the need for a collective as an intermediary. The change makes separate entities like True NU obsolete, as donations to the "Wildcat Fund" will now serve the same purpose that the collective originally did.
Schmidt, a former Northwestern running back, founded True NU in 2022 in response to the rapidly changing college sports world. According to its final press release, the collective has connected Northwestern athletes with over 40 charities, resulting in more than 6,000 hours of community support. True NU also claims to have helped Northwestern lead the Big Ten in roster retention during an era dominated by the transfer portal.
Although it will come in a different form, Northwestern athletes will still have the opportunity to capitalize on their Name, Image and Likeness. True NU was a launching point for Northwestern to adapt to the evolving situation, and the university is continuing to take those next steps with the hires of a general manager and other administrative positions.