Northwestern Attacker Stars on USA Lacrosse Magazine Cover
Madison Taylor is one of the most electrifying women's lacrosse players in the country.
The nation's leading scorer has put up 31 goals in just six games, leading the No. 3 Northwestern Wildcats to a 5-1 record to begin the season. Taylor is one of two returning Tewaaraton Award finalists from last year and is the early frontrunner to win the honor this season.
Now one of the stars of the sport in her junior season, Taylor was highlighted as the "Lake Show Sensation" on the cover of this week's USA Lacrosse Magazine.
"Opposing defenders know what’s coming but can’t see it coming," author Beth Ann Mayer wrote. "They struggle to stop it. Taylor is predictable, unstoppable and predictably unstoppable."
Taylor was named the USA Lacrosse Preseason Women's Lacrosse Player of the Year in January. So far, she's lived up to the hype.
As a freshman in 2023, Taylor scored 53 goals on a National Championship-winning Wildcat team. Last year, she led Northwestern in points despite playing alongside two-time Tewaaraton winner Izzy Scane and Erin Coykendall, totaling 83 goals and 33 assists.
Taylor's historic pace would set a single-season NCAA record for goals and put her second all-time in single-season points. However, there is still a lot of lacrosse left to play and Northwestern has six upcoming regular season opponents that are nationally ranked.
The Wildcats, with Taylor leading the charge, are the No. 5 scoring offense in the country. Her early dominance this season has taken the nation by storm and Northwestern seems poised to make another run at the title.