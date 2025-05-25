Northwestern Lacrosse Falls to North Carolina in National Championship
Northwestern's offense has been one of the most consistent units in the country all season, led by Tewaaraton finalist Madison Taylor. However, North Carolina stifled the Wildcats' dynamic scoring attack, winning the National Championship by the score of 12-8 on Sunday.
The Tar Heels clinched their fourth title in program history, locking up a perfect 22-0 season. North Carolina also went 22-0 en route to the National Championship in 2022, when the Tar Heels defeated Northwestern in the Semifinals.
The Wildcats, who made their third consecutive appearance in the title game, end the season with a 19-3 record. Northwestern now has an 8-3 record in National Championship games, having lost the final game in each of the last two seasons.
North Carolina's defense held Northwestern to its lowest scoring total of the season, limiting the 'Cats to two goals or less in each of the first three quarters. Taylor, who broke the NCAA single-season scoring record this season with 109 goals, was kept scoreless. The All-American did finish with three assists.
Star freshman Chloe Humphrey was named the NCAA Tournament's Most Outstanding Player after a four-goal performance on Sunday. The fellow Tewaaraton finalist also stuffed the stat sheet with an assist, two caused turnovers and two ground balls.
Goalie Delaney Sweitzer had a herculean performance in the net for the Wildcats, notching a career-high 17 saves. In her final collegiate game, the Syracuse transfer was a brick wall, but Northwestern could not supply Sweitzer with enough scoring on the other end.
Taylor, Sweitzer and Jane Hansen were named to the All-Tournament Team.
Northwestern reached the title game after rallying from a five-goal deficit in the fourth quarter against Boston College on Friday. The Wildcats' only three losses came to the Eagles and Tar Heels. Despite the title game defeat, it was another strong year from NU in which the 'Cats won their third consecutive Big Ten Championship.
With the 2026 NCAA Women's Lacrosse Championship and Final Four coming to Martin Stadium in Evanston, the Wildcats will look to run it back in Taylor's senior season. Despite the graduations of program mainstays such as Hansen, Sammy White, Sam Smith and Emerson Bohlig, Northwestern has a lot of young talent and will almost certainly find itself in title contention next spring.