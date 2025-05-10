Five Northwestern Wildcats Named All-Americans Before NCAA Tournament
Northwestern has more important things on its mind right now than All-American selections as it prepares to play No. 13 Michigan tomorrow in the NCAA Tournament. But this team has been impressive all season, and five different players received All-American honors yesterday for their efforts.
In perhaps the least shocking news ever, attacker Madison Taylor was named to the First-Team. The Tewaaraton finalist leads the nation in goals per game (4.94) and points per game (6.94). She's been a consistent scoring presence in Northwestern's lineup all season long.
But Taylor wasn't the only Wildcat to make the First-Team as defender Sammy White was also selected. White helped anchor a very good Northwestern defense, leading the team in groundballs with 40.
Fellow defender Jane Hansen was also named to the Second-Team. The Big Ten Tournament's Most Outstanding Player has been another key cog in the 'Cats' defense this season.
Rounding out the list, midfielder Samantha Smith was named to the Third-Team, and goalie Delaney Sweitzer was an Honorable Mention. Smith is crucial to this year's Northwestern team on the draw, and Sweitzer finished with a 14-2 record in goal.
With five selections, the 'Cats sit tied for third in the nation in players selected. That's a solid amount of recognition for a team that lost a lot of talent heading into the year. It seems, all along, the 'Cats had the right players in the building to lead the program into a new era.
Awards are nice, but it's all business right now in Evanston with the prospect of another National Championship looming. The 'Cats will hope their five All-American selections, along with the rest of a talented roster, can execute a long NCAA Tournament run starting tomorrow.