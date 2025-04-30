Northwestern Slugger Breaks 37-Year-Old Home Run Record
Move aside, Bob Brucato. Northwestern has a new home run king.
In the fifth inning against Butler on Tuesday, Northwestern junior Trent Liolios hammered a 1-0 pitch deep to center field, eventually landing outside the wall at Rocky and Berenice Miller Park.
Liolios' two-run homer gave the Wildcats an 11-0 lead over the Bulldogs, but it also broke a single-season program record that had stood for 37 years. Brucato set the record with 15 long balls in 1988, which was unmatched until Liolios evened it on April 8 against Notre Dame. Liolios then went 11 games without a home run until hitting his record-breaking 16th home run of the season on Tuesday.
The Wildcats defeated Butler, 11-7, to reach 20 wins for the first time since 2022. With 10 regular season games remaining, Northwestern is on pace for its highest win percentage (.476) since 2005.
Liolios is tied for fourth in the Big Ten in home runs this season and is one behind the lead for homers in conference play, held in a tie by his teammate, Ryan Kucherak. His .269 batting average ranks third among the Wildcats and he leads Northwestern in both runs (33) and slugging percentage (.676).
As a team, Northwestern's 61 home runs are the third-most in a single season in program history, trailing 2021 (64) and 2022 (62). Liolios is now also sixth with 26 career home runs, 10 behind Eric Mogentale's (1981-84) all-time record of 36.
Brucato was drafted by the Chicago Cubs in the 34th round of the 1987 MLB Draft out of Rancho Santiago College. However, he did not sign with the team, instead joining Northwestern for the 1988 season. Brucato set the single-season home run record and pitched for the 'Cats and was eventually drafted by the San Diego Padres in the sixth round of the 1988 MLB Draft.
After being selected as a right-handed pitcher, Brucato spent four years in the minor leagues between the Padres' and Royals' organizations. He never made it past high-A, posting a career ERA of 3.86 over 38 games in the minors.