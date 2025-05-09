Northwestern to Face Michigan in NCAA Women's Lacrosse Tournament
Thanks to a 16-2 record, undefeated in-conference season and Big Ten Tournament title, the No. 3 Northwestern Wildcats received a first-round bye in the 2025 NCAA Women's Lacrosse Tournament. The 'Cats now know their next opponent after Michigan took down Akron, 17-6, on Friday afternoon.
The Wolverines jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first quarter and did not look back. Michigan led by seven at halftime and continued to expand its lead, eventually eliminating the Zips in their first-round matchup. Attacker Calli Norris scored five goals off the bench, while Jane Fetterolf added a hat trick. Jill Smith, Ava Class and Emma Bradbury each had two goals.
Erin O'Grady, the 2024 IWLCA Goalkeeper of the Year and two-time Big Ten Goalie of the Year, was once again a force in the net. O'Grady saved six shots and gave up just three goals, stifling Akron en route to a Wolverine victory.
The Wolverines and Wildcats previously played on April 17 in a game that set a single-game program attendance record, with over 3,500 fans present. Michigan scored three goals early, but the 'Cats went on a 15-1 run to secure a 15-6 win and clinch their third consecutive Big Ten Regular Season Title.
Michigan head coach Hannah Nielsen played at Northwestern under head coach Kelly Amonte Hiller from 2006 to 2009, winning four National Championships and two Tewaaraton Awards as the best player in college lacrosse. Nielsen took over the Wolverines in 2017, and while she's guided Michigan to its best seasons in program history, the Wildcats are 17-0 all-time against their Big Ten counterparts.
Northwestern and Michigan will face off on Sunday, May 11, at Martin Stadium at 2 p.m. CT.