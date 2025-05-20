Northwestern Looking to Make Intriguing Splash in 2026 Recruiting Class
Late last night, Northwestern Men's Basketball offered 2026 three-star shooting guard Landyn Colyer. The Atlanta native is a three-star prospect, according to 247Sports, but he also received a four-star rating in the website's composite rankings which aggregates from other sites.
Northwestern's summer recruiting process is starting to get into full swing as it's offered three players in the past two days. Unranked 2027 prospects Jimmy McKinney III and Quinton Kitt both received offers as well before the Colyer news came out.
Colyer played in the Overtime Elite league as a high schooler, suiting up for the Cold Hearts team. The league is for players aged 16-20, but you can maintain your college eligibility and choose to go at any time. Colyer is currently 17, so he's a normal age for entering college even if he didn't play traditional high school basketball.
Colyer is a tall guard which is always nice to have in the Big Ten. Standing at 6-foot-6 and weighing 180 lbs, the vision for him at the next level is obvious. He also has other offers from solid basketball programs in Ole Miss and Wichita State which presumably see the same vision.
From a Northwestern perspective, his size makes him a more intriguing prospect. The 'Cats are loaded up with guards who have significant eligibility remaining in Jayden Reid, Max Green, K.J. Windham and Jake West. But a guard with size could theoretically be stretched to the three position.
But that's looking far into the future. Whatever the 'Cats' plans are, they need Colyer to commit first. He'd be a solid addition to the roster in a couple seasons.