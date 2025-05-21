Northwestern Picks Up Another 2026 Three-Star Defensive Player
Northwestern's 2026 class is continuing to grow, and the defensive emphasis in recruiting is becoming even more evident. Today, three-star Ohio safety Gabe Davis-Ray announced his commitment to the program on X.
Davis-Ray is the No. 104 safety in his class and the No. 52 player out of Ohio, according to 247Sports. He went to Columbus Academy for high school.
Northwestern was one of the better programs to extend an offer, but Davis-Ray did receive significant interest throughout this process. He chose the 'Cats over Big Ten rivals Michigan State, Minnesota and Purdue. Kentucky and Stanford were also on the list, according to 247Sports.
Davis-Ray already has the size to play safety in college, standing at 6-foot-3 and weighing 185 lbs. That should serve him well as he transitions to the next level in Evanston.
After safety/linebacker prospect Jacob Curry committed last week, Davis-Ray becomes the second safety in Northwestern's 2026 class. He's also the fifth defensive player out of seven commitments thus far.
David Braun and co. have placed a clear emphasis on acquiring young defensive talent this recruiting cycle. It makes sense given the coach's defensive identity and the talent NU has lost over the past couple of seasons on that side of the ball.
In the secondary especially, Northwestern was in need of some fresh blood. Coco Azema graduated. Theran Johnson is headed to Oregon. Much of the recent core is gone, and the 'Cats had to start looking towards the future. They will hope that Davis-Ray can be a productive member of a new core when he gets on campus.