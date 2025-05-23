Wildcats Daily

Northwestern Secures Second 2026 Skill Position Player in One Day

David Braun and the 'Cats had a busy day yesterday in recruiting.

Ryan Cole

Jul 23, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Northwestern Wildcats head coach David Braun speaks to the media during the Big 10 football media day at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images
Northwestern received an official commitment from wide receiver Jaden McDuffie yesterday, marking the eighth member of its 2026 class. A couple hours later, a ninth player entered the fold after three-star running back Sean Morris II announced his decision to come to Evanston on X.

Morris is the No. 77 recruit out of his home state of California and the No. 40 RB in the 2026 class, according to 247Sports. The 'Cats won a hotly contested recruiting battle to secure his commitment, beating out Washington, Utah, Syracuse, Boise State and others for his services.

During an offseason in which the athletic department has preached a commitment to adjusting itself to the NIL era and seeking out talent, this kind of recruiting win backs up those words. The 'Cats beat out a whole slew of quality programs for a kid from California, arguably the mecca for high school football recruiting.

Standing at 5-foot-10 with a weight of 205 lbs, Morris already has the size to be a big bruiser at the next level. For reference, Northwestern captain and starting running back Cam Porter is listed at 210 lbs right now. The scary part is, Morris still has time to sculpt himself before he enters the college ranks.

After adding a lot of defensive talent early in the 2026 process, the 'Cats have now flipped their attention to the other side of the ball. Offensive coordinator Zach Lujan needs solid protection and weapons he can utilize creatively to be successful. Northwestern will hope Morris is a piece he can use effectively down the line.

