Northwestern Wildcats Offer 2027 Four-Star Corner From Illinois
Expectations are not particularly high for this year's Northwestern team. If the 'Cats can muster six wins and make a bowl game appearance, most would consider that a win.
But head coach David Braun has stayed firm in media appearances on his position that the ultimate goal for this program is to compete for Big Ten Championships and College Football Playoff spots.
That sounds like a tall task, and it is, especially in today's NIL landscape where big-time programs run the sport. But Northwestern has taken steps this summer to try to compete--hiring a general manager and reiterating their commitment to adjusting to this new era of college sports.
Ultimately, though, it's going to come down to recruiting. Braun and co. have to be able to attract high-level talent to Evanston.
As they begin to work on the 2027 recruiting class, Braun is targetting some recruits outside of Northwestern's usual three-star range. Yesterday, it offered four-star 2027 corner Tavares Harrington, according to a post from the Illinois native on X.
Harrington is the No. 83 player in the class, according to 247Sports, and the No. 11 corner. He's also the No. 4 player from Illinois, something that might give the 'Cats a little bit of a leg up in the recruiting process.
Convincing him to join the team, though, will be difficult. Schools like Alabama, Auburn and Arkansas have all already submitted offers. Within the state, Illinois is also a competitor.
Harrington is listed at 6-foot-3 with a weight of 175 lbs. He currently attends Mount Carmel High School in Chicago.