Northwestern Wildcats Offer Intriguing 2027 Four-Star Offensive Lineman
Northwestern is continuing to shift its recruiting focus towards the 2027 class, offering a highly-ranked interior offensive lineman yesterday. Missouri native Kyler Kuhn received the offer after a conversation with head coach David Braun.
He announced the news on X yesterday.
Kuhn is a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports, and the No. 7 interior lineman in the class. He's also ranked No. 2 out of all players from Missouri.
Standing at 6-foot-3 with a weight of 280 lbs, Kuhn already has Big Ten-level size with even more time to continue growing and putting on weight. The Wildcats usually develop linemen well, so prioritizing prospects with projectable frames is a good strategy.
Kuhn will be a difficult target to convince to come to Evanston, though. Big Ten rivals Penn State, Nebraska, Wisconsin and Iowa have all submitted offers already. Outside of the conference, Missouri, Arizona State and Iowa State are all in the mix.
That is quite a few power conference schools vying for Kuhn's services, and Northwestern is not among the options with the greatest of football traditions. That doesn't mean Braun and co. can't lure him to the Wildcats--Northwestern has recruited four-stars in the past--but it does mean it's far from a sure thing.
The Wildcats are starting to move primarily into working on their 2027 class. It's still very much in the early stages, but they seem to want to make some bigger splashes than in previous years now that Braun has had a couple years to establish himself within the program.