Northwestern Wildcats Offer Elite 2027 Four-Star Recruit

The Northwestern Wildcats continue to build up their 2027 target list by offering a highly-touted offensive weapon on Wednesday.

Dylan Feltovich

Sep 30, 2017; Madison, WI, USA; Northwestern Wildcats helmets on the field prior to the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
The Northwestern Wildcats and head coach David Braun's early push in the 2027 recruiting class continues as we quickly approach the dog days of the summer.

2027 four-star Jordan Karhoff announced on Wednesday that he received an offer from the program, making him the third tight end recruit in his class to land an offer from the Wildcats thus far.

The highly-touted prospect out of Columbus, OH is the No. 19 tight end in the 2027 recruiting cycle, as well as the No. 9 player in his state, according to 247Sports' Composite Ratings. At 6-foot-4, 200 lbs., Karhoff has a unique frame that allows him to be a threat in the red zone, which was put on display during his sophomore season at St. Francis de Sales High School. In addition to his promising pass-catching abilities, Karhoff brings an immense amount of physicality in run blocking situations.

While it looks as if Braun and his coaching staff are early on the rising star, Karhoff has already received multiple power four offers from Ohio State, Georgia and Michigan. There is still room for development in his game, but it's clear that many coaches already believe he can take the next step at the college level.

Northwestern's current roster features multiple veteran tight ends, which means Braun must look down the road and build up the room for the future. The Wildcats were able to land 2026 three-star Tom McGlinchey earlier this month, which is a positive sign for the program.

Dylan Feltovich
DYLAN FELTOVICH

Dylan Feltovich attended John Carroll University and started working for numerous sites in the On SI network in 2023 as a staff writer. He has covered high school and college events around the Northeast Ohio area for several years.

