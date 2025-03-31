Top Northwestern Basketball Recruit Wins Indiana State Title
After an injury-riddled, unlucky season that saw Northwestern miss the NCAA Tournament for the first time in three years, the Wildcats are hoping a large influx of young talent can get them back to the national stage.
Chris Collins is set to welcome a five-man class of incoming freshmen that is ranked No. 22 in the nation by 247 Sports. Leading the group is four-star recruit Tre Singleton, who is tied with Pete Nance as the highest-rated prospect in Northwestern history.
Singleton, the No. 89 ranked recruit in 2025, ended his high school career on a high note on Saturday. night. The senior forward helped power the Jeffersonville Red Devils to the Indiana State Championship in a 67-66 overtime victory and was mobbed by his teammates after the final buzzer sounded.
Jeffersonville's opponent, Fishers High School, was the reigning IHSAA Class 4A state champion and undefeated on the season. The Tigers were on a 43-game winning streak.
Singleton totaled 26 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals in the win. He missed the first seven games of the season with a broken ankle as the Red Devils started 10-5. However, Jeffersonville ran the table with 14 consecutive victories to end the year with its first boys basketball state championship since 1993.
The 6-foot-8 power forward chose Northwestern over schools such as Purdue, Clemson, Louisville, Xavier, and Notre Dame when he signed with the Wildcats in November. Singleton has climbed the rankings over the last year, rising from No. 238 in July to No. 89 today, according to 247 Sports.
Wildcats guard K.J. Windham played against Singletary in the 2024 IHSAA Class 4A state semifinals. Windham's team, the Ben Davis Giants, came out on top before falling to Fishers in the title game.