REPORT: Milwaukee Bucks Planning to Sign Former Northwestern Wildcat
In the weeks following the Trade Deadline, NBA teams have been handing out two-way contracts like candy on Halloween in order to fill out their rosters. A former Wildcat is now on the receiving end of one of those deals, giving him another shot at cracking a team's rotation
According to ESPN NBA Insider Shams Charania, the Milwaukee Bucks are expected to sign 25-year-old forward Pete Nance to a two-way contract. This comes on the heels of Bucks forward Bobby Portis Jr. receiving a 25-game suspension for violating the league's substance abuse policy.
Charania broke the news on Thursday night.
After going undrafted in 2023, Nance signed with the Cavaliers and primarily played for their G League affiliate, the Canton Charge. Nance signed a 10-day contract in January 2024, and in eight games with the Cavaliers, Nance averaged 3.4 minutes per outing. He made one three-pointer in the team's regular season-finale.
Nance joined the Philadelphia 76ers on a two-way deal in December. Across seven games, Nance played 9.7 minutes per game and averaged 2.1 points.
As a G-Leaguer, Nance has averaged 14.2 points per game this season with a strong 41% shooting rate from deep.
Nance joined Northwestern as the program's highest-rated recruit ever in 2018. He broke the 1,000-point mark and was named an Honorable Mention to the All-Big Ten team in 2022. Nance led the team in scoring during his senior season, but the Wildcats never finished above .500 in his four years in Evanston.
Following a 15-16 campaign his senior year, Nance transfered to North Carolina as a graduate transfer. However, Nance and the Tar Heels struggled as North Carolina became the first AP preseason No. 1 team to miss the NCAA Tournament entirely.
Nance is the son of former NBA All-Star Larry Nance and the brother of Atlanta Hawks forward Larry Nance Jr.