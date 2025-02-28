Wildcats Daily

REPORT: Milwaukee Bucks Planning to Sign Former Northwestern Wildcat

The former team captain ranked 37th in all-time Wildcat points entering the season.

Gavin Dorsey

Mar 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Northwestern Wildcats forward Pete Nance (22) dribbles the ball while Iowa Hawkeyes forward Keegan Murray (15) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Mar 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Northwestern Wildcats forward Pete Nance (22) dribbles the ball while Iowa Hawkeyes forward Keegan Murray (15) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

In the weeks following the Trade Deadline, NBA teams have been handing out two-way contracts like candy on Halloween in order to fill out their rosters. A former Wildcat is now on the receiving end of one of those deals, giving him another shot at cracking a team's rotation

According to ESPN NBA Insider Shams Charania, the Milwaukee Bucks are expected to sign 25-year-old forward Pete Nance to a two-way contract. This comes on the heels of Bucks forward Bobby Portis Jr. receiving a 25-game suspension for violating the league's substance abuse policy.

Charania broke the news on Thursday night.

After going undrafted in 2023, Nance signed with the Cavaliers and primarily played for their G League affiliate, the Canton Charge. Nance signed a 10-day contract in January 2024, and in eight games with the Cavaliers, Nance averaged 3.4 minutes per outing. He made one three-pointer in the team's regular season-finale.

Nance joined the Philadelphia 76ers on a two-way deal in December. Across seven games, Nance played 9.7 minutes per game and averaged 2.1 points.

As a G-Leaguer, Nance has averaged 14.2 points per game this season with a strong 41% shooting rate from deep.

Nance joined Northwestern as the program's highest-rated recruit ever in 2018. He broke the 1,000-point mark and was named an Honorable Mention to the All-Big Ten team in 2022. Nance led the team in scoring during his senior season, but the Wildcats never finished above .500 in his four years in Evanston.

Following a 15-16 campaign his senior year, Nance transfered to North Carolina as a graduate transfer. However, Nance and the Tar Heels struggled as North Carolina became the first AP preseason No. 1 team to miss the NCAA Tournament entirely.

Nance is the son of former NBA All-Star Larry Nance and the brother of Atlanta Hawks forward Larry Nance Jr.

Read More Northwestern Wildcats Coverage

feed

Published
Gavin Dorsey
GAVIN DORSEY

Gavin Dorsey is the Lead Writer for Northwestern Wildcats On SI and covers a handful of other teams in the On SI network. Before joining On SI in February 2025, he wrote for the Star Tribune and Inside NU while broadcasting college sports for both radio and television. Dorsey is a graduate of Northwestern's Medill School of Journalism, where he also studied psychology. In his free time, he enjoys running and being outdoors. Dorsey is currently a freelance writer for the Associated Press, covering Chicago area sports teams.

Home/Basketball