Skip to main content
    •
    December 28, 2021
    Publish date:

    Greg Newsome II added to COVID list, Justin Jackson logs two TDs + and more from NFL Week 16

    Here's what former Wildcats have been up to across the league.
    Author:

    There are more than a dozen former Wildcats active in the NFL, so we’re tracking all the news from Northwestern players across the league. Below, we break down latest from Week 16.

    Greg Newsome II misses third week of NFL action

    After sitting out Weeks 14 and 15 with a concussion, Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II also missed Week 16 due to COVID. According to ESPN, Newsome, a first-round draft pick out of Northwestern, was placed on the Browns’ reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday ahead of their contest against the Green Bay Packers. Newsome will have to clear the league’s concussion protocols as well as its COVID protocols to return to the field this season.

    Justin Jackson steps up as Los Angeles Chargers’ starting running back

    When the Los Angeles Chargers placed starting running back Austin Ekeler on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday, Northwestern graduate Justin Jackson stepped in for the team’s Week 16 game against the Houston Texans. Jackson recorded 11 carries for 64 yards and two touchdowns — his first scores in the league since 2018 — as well as eight receptions for 98 yards. Despite this solid performance, Jackson also gave up a fourth-quarter fumble that contributed to Houston’s 41-29 win over Los Angeles.

    Rashawn Slater named Pro Bowl starter

    After missing Week 15 due to COVID protocol, Los Angeles Chargers rookie offensive tackle Rashawn Slater was activated off the Los Angeles Chargers’ reserve/COVID-19 list Monday. The former Wildcat received more good news Wednesday when he became one of six Chargers named to the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl. Slater is the first rookie offensive tackle to make the Pro Bowl since 2012, according to The Orange County Register.

    Dean Lowry and Tyler Lancaster contribute to Green Bay Packers' success

    In the fourth quarter of the Green Bay Packers’ Week 16 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Packers’ defensive lineman Dean Lowry recorded his fourth sack of the season and the team’s fifth sack of the game. The play generated a season-high sack count for Lowry, whom the Packers chose in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Northwestern. Lowry, along with fellow Packers’ defensive lineman and former Wildcat Tyler Lancaster, have both contributed to Green Bay’s success this season, helping the team clinch the NFC North in a Week 15 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

    No image description

    Dec 26, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Justin Jackson (22) scores a touchdown during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
    Play
    Wildcats In The Pros

    Greg Newsome II added to COVID list, Justin Jackson logs two TDs + and more from NFL Week 16

    Here's what former Wildcats have been up to across the league.

    28 seconds ago
    USATSI_16894388.jpg
    Play
    Wildcats In The Pros

    Rashawn Slater Continues to Dominate in Rookie Year, Named AFC’s OT Starter for 2022 NFL Pro Bowl

    Los Angeles Chargers rookie OT Rashawn Slater, QB Justin Herbert, and C Corey Linsley will each start in their NFL Pro Bowl debuts.

    Dec 23, 2021
    Untitled design (32)
    Play
    Football

    OFFICIAL: Rutgers to Replace No. 25 Texas A&M, Face No. 17 Wake Forest in Gator Bowl

    The Scarlet Knights will play the Demon Deacons after COVID-19 issues force Aggies to withdraw from play.

    Dec 23, 2021

    New Orleans Saints place quarterback Trevor Siemian on COVID list

    The New Orleans Saints placed quarterbacks Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian — a former Northwestern Wildcat — on their reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday. Without their top QBs, the Saints will start rookie quarterback Ian Book against the Miami Dolphins in Week 16’s Monday Night Football, according to ESPN. The game will be Book’s NFL debut, as he was drafted by New Orleans in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame.

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter and Instagram:

    Facebook - @SIWildcatsDaily

    Twitter - @SIWildcats Daily and Alyssa Haduck at @Alyssa_Haduck

    Instagram - @SIWildcatsDaily

    Dec 26, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Justin Jackson (22) scores a touchdown during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
    Wildcats In The Pros

    Greg Newsome II added to COVID list, Justin Jackson logs two TDs + and more from NFL Week 16

    28 seconds ago
    USATSI_16894388.jpg
    Wildcats In The Pros

    Rashawn Slater Continues to Dominate in Rookie Year, Named AFC’s OT Starter for 2022 NFL Pro Bowl

    Dec 23, 2021
    Untitled design (32)
    Football

    OFFICIAL: Rutgers to Replace No. 25 Texas A&M, Face No. 17 Wake Forest in Gator Bowl

    Dec 23, 2021
    Social_Twitter
    Football

    College Football Playoff Announces Updated Health and Safety Policies

    Dec 23, 2021
    Screen Shot 2021-12-22 at 5.43.16 PM
    Recruiting

    Northwestern lands first Class of 2023 commit in three-star OL Dylan Senda

    Dec 22, 2021
    Nicole cover photo 5
    Purple and White

    Nicole Wallace: Off the Field

    Dec 21, 2021
    Untitled design (31)
    Basketball

    NCAA Men's Basketball Rankings and Big Ten Standings: Four Big Ten Teams in AP Top 25, Coaches Poll in Week 7

    Dec 21, 2021
    FGiM4szXwAMx5dK
    Football

    How Northwestern Football convinced homegrown two-sport athlete Jack Lausch to sign with the Wildcats, decommit from Notre Dame

    Dec 19, 2021
    Untitled design (30)
    Football

    National Signing Day: Meet Northwestern Football's Class of 2022 Commits

    Dec 21, 2021