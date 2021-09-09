Wildcats In The Pros: Week 1 NFL Schedule

The National Football League is full steam ahead starting tomorrow evening, and the Northwestern Wildcats are going to be well represented in the 2021 season.

The NFL season is finally upon us and there will be no shortage of Northwestern Wildcats when games across the league begin to kickoff. Below are the times and schedules for every Wildcat's game in Week 1.

Thursday Night Football (7:20 pm)

Dallas Cowboys (Hunter Niswander/Injured Reserve) @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

12:00 Slate

Los Angeles Chargers (Joe Gaziano/Practice Squad, Justin Jackson, Rashawn Slater) @ The Washington Football Team - CBS

Philadelphia Eagles @ Atlanta Falcons (John Raine/Practice Squad) - FOX

San Francisco 49'ers @ Detroit Lions (Godwin Igwebuike) - FOX

3:25 Slate

Cleveland Browns (Blake Hance, Greg Newsome II, Ifeadi Odenigbo/Practice Squad, Anthony Walker) @ Kansas City Chiefs - CBS

Green Bay Packers (Tyler Lancaster, Dean Lowry) @ New Orleans Saints (Trevor Siemian) - FOX

Sunday Night Football (7:20 pm)

Chicago Bears @ Los Angeles Rams (Earnest Brown IV/Practice Squad) - NBC

Monday Night Football (7:15 pm)

Baltimore Ravens (Blake Gallagher/Practice Squad) @ Las Vegas Raiders - ESPN

*All times listed above are Central Time

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Episode 4: PFF's Seth Galina Talks Michigan State Loss, State of the Big Ten and Previews Indiana State

Should Evan Hull Be Northwestern's Starting Running Back?

Two Former Wildcats at Forefront of Cleveland Browns' Defense

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @SIWildcatsDaily

Twitter - @SIWildcatsDaily and Jack Savage at @jackksavage

Instagram - @SIWildcatsDaily