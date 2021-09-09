Wildcats In The Pros: Week 1 NFL Schedule
The NFL season is finally upon us and there will be no shortage of Northwestern Wildcats when games across the league begin to kickoff. Below are the times and schedules for every Wildcat's game in Week 1.
Thursday Night Football (7:20 pm)
Dallas Cowboys (Hunter Niswander/Injured Reserve) @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12:00 Slate
Los Angeles Chargers (Joe Gaziano/Practice Squad, Justin Jackson, Rashawn Slater) @ The Washington Football Team - CBS
Philadelphia Eagles @ Atlanta Falcons (John Raine/Practice Squad) - FOX
San Francisco 49'ers @ Detroit Lions (Godwin Igwebuike) - FOX
3:25 Slate
Cleveland Browns (Blake Hance, Greg Newsome II, Ifeadi Odenigbo/Practice Squad, Anthony Walker) @ Kansas City Chiefs - CBS
Green Bay Packers (Tyler Lancaster, Dean Lowry) @ New Orleans Saints (Trevor Siemian) - FOX
Sunday Night Football (7:20 pm)
Chicago Bears @ Los Angeles Rams (Earnest Brown IV/Practice Squad) - NBC
Monday Night Football (7:15 pm)
Baltimore Ravens (Blake Gallagher/Practice Squad) @ Las Vegas Raiders - ESPN
*All times listed above are Central Time
