Notre Dame Dominates CMU To Win South Bend Regional

Notre Dame's first postseason berth since 2015 has started off in impression fashion as the Irish destroyed its opponents in the South Bend Regional. The 10th-ranked Fighting Irish baseball team beat Central Michigan 14-2 in the regional final.

After three scoreless innings it was the Chippewas that struck first on a Griffin Lockwood-Powell home run, but Notre Dame answered immediately. First baseman Niko Kavadas hit his 21st home run of the season deep over the right centerfield wall. That blast not only tied the game it also set a new Notre Dame home run record.

A pair of CMU errors allowed the Irish to get another run in the inning, and the Irish never looked back.

Designated hitter Carter Putz broke the game open an inning later when he blasted a grand slam to left center to make it a 6-1 game. That was all the cushion starting pitcher Aidan Tyrell needed. The junior left-hander went eight innings and allowed just two runs.

Notre Dame piled on the runs in its final two at bats as Ryan Cole drilled a three-run bomb in the seventh, Putz hit a solo shot in the eighth and Brooks Coetzee drilled a two-run shot.

Notre Dame beat CMU 10-0 in the regional opener and beat No. 2 seed UConn a day later by an amazing 26-3 score.

Notre Dame now heads to the Super Regionals that begin June 11th. It's Notre Dame's first trip to the Super Regionals since 2002.

