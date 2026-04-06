Notre Dame Baseball Loses 6th Straight Game. What's the Problem?

Two weeks ago, Notre Dame was one of the most talked-about teams in college baseball after sweeping 20th-ranked Clemson, but things haven't been anywhere near as good since.



Last week, the Irish got swept by North Carolina, and this weekend Notre Dame got swept by North Carolina State, extending ND's losing streak to a season-high six games.



Following Saturday's 7-6 loss, ND is 15-12 overall and 6-9 in ACC play. And worst of all, the schedule doesn't get any easier moving forward. The Fighting Irish still have ranked Florida State and Clemson on their schedule, plus Stanford. That's no cakewalk.

The Results

Game 1: North Carolina State 7, Notre Dame 3

Game 2: North Carolina State 7, Notre Dame 3

Game 3: North Carolina State 7, Notre Dame 6

Initial Reaction

NC State has been ranked for most of the season, so I wasn't surprised the Wolfpack won the series, but I'm a little surprised ND didn't manage to win a game. ND's best chance of winning a game was on Saturday, when the Fighting Irish rallied with five runs in the top of the ninth to take a one-run lead after trailing 4-0 in the first.



But that lead hardly lasted. The Fighting Irish scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth to complete the 7-6 walk-off win.



ND has many concerns moving forward, but here are the two biggest.

Notre Dame's bullpen continues to get roughed up

The Notre Dame bullpen was far worse last week, but the Irish 'pen still needs some work. ND's bullpen gave up multiple runs in all three games, and the deeper ND goes into its bullpen, the worse it usually gets.



The last pitcher in all three games allowed at least one run, and no one has stepped up and proven they're worthy of the closer role.



That's a problem, especially at this point in the season in a loaded ACC. And until someone establishes themself out of the bullpen, don't be surprised if ND continues to blow late leads, like they did on Saturday.

Notre Dame still in search of a clear-cut No. 3 starter

Jack Radel is clearly Notre Dame's ace, and Ty Uber is definitely the Irish's No. 2 starter, but after that, it's a coin toss as to who the team's third starter is. Caden Crowell has really struggled as of late, and Xavier Hirsch tossed five scoreless innings in relief on Friday. Could he be in line for a start soon? Maybe.



We'll know more next week, but it's quite clear ND needs to shake things up with the third spot in its rotation.

Next Up

Notre Dame's next game is on Wednesday against Michigan State. First pitch from Frank Eck Stadium is at 5 p.m. (ET) and is available via ACC Network.