Watch: Former Notre Dame Star Shuts Down Caitlin Clark's WNBA Rookie Season
As the great voice of the Green Bay Packers would say, "And that is your dagger!"
That's what Connecticut Sun guard Marina Mabrey delivered to the Indiana Fever on Wednesday night as her three-pointer with 46.1 seconds to play in Game 2 essentially decided the contest. The Sun were leading by one with the Fever charging hard, before Mabrey's trey all but ended the Indiana run.
Check out the highlight below as Mabrey buries the three much to the dismay of megastar Caitlin Clark.
Mabrey was huge in the best-of-three series, scoring 27 points off the bench in Connecticut's Game 1 victory before delivering the clinching shot Wednesday.
Mabrey was traded to the Sun from the Indiana rival Chicago Sky earlier this season. The Sun now advance to the WNBA Semi-Finals.
Marina Mabrey's Notre Dame/WNBA Background
Mabrey starred at Notre Dame from 2015-2019, helping the Fighting Irish to the national championship in 2018, and a run that ended as the national runner up in 2019.
Mabrey averaged over 13 points per game during her time at Notre Dame and shot an even 40% from beyond the arc. She was part of Notre Dame's historic WNBA draft class in 2019 that saw all five regular starters selected in the first 20 picks, the first time that happened in league history.
More from Notre Dame on Sports Illustrated
Fans react as Notre Dame basketball lands five-star recruit
Notre Dame women's basketball a finalist for another five-star recruit