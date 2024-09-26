Irish Breakdown

Watch: Former Notre Dame Star Shuts Down Caitlin Clark's WNBA Rookie Season

Marina Mabry came up huge for the Connecticut Sun in series win over the Indiana Fever

Nick Shepkowski

Sep 22, 2024; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Connecticut Sun guard Marina Mabrey (4) stares at Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) in the third quarter during game one of the first round of the 2024 WNBA Playoffs at Mohegan Sun Arena.
Sep 22, 2024; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Connecticut Sun guard Marina Mabrey (4) stares at Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) in the third quarter during game one of the first round of the 2024 WNBA Playoffs at Mohegan Sun Arena. / Mark Smith-Imagn Images
In this story:

As the great voice of the Green Bay Packers would say, "And that is your dagger!"

That's what Connecticut Sun guard Marina Mabrey delivered to the Indiana Fever on Wednesday night as her three-pointer with 46.1 seconds to play in Game 2 essentially decided the contest. The Sun were leading by one with the Fever charging hard, before Mabrey's trey all but ended the Indiana run.

Check out the highlight below as Mabrey buries the three much to the dismay of megastar Caitlin Clark.

Mabrey was huge in the best-of-three series, scoring 27 points off the bench in Connecticut's Game 1 victory before delivering the clinching shot Wednesday.

Mabrey was traded to the Sun from the Indiana rival Chicago Sky earlier this season. The Sun now advance to the WNBA Semi-Finals.

Marina Mabrey's Notre Dame/WNBA Background

Marina Mabrey of Notre Dame celebrates after scoring in the 2019 NCAA Tournament final vs. Baylor
Apr 7, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Marina Mabrey (3) reacts after scoring against the Baylor Lady Bears during the second half in the championship game of the women's Final Four of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Amalie Arena. / Kim Klement-Imagn Images

Mabrey starred at Notre Dame from 2015-2019, helping the Fighting Irish to the national championship in 2018, and a run that ended as the national runner up in 2019.



Mabrey averaged over 13 points per game during her time at Notre Dame and shot an even 40% from beyond the arc. She was part of Notre Dame's historic WNBA draft class in 2019 that saw all five regular starters selected in the first 20 picks, the first time that happened in league history.

More from Notre Dame on Sports Illustrated


Fans react as Notre Dame basketball lands five-star recruit

Notre Dame women's basketball a finalist for another five-star recruit

Published |Modified
Nick Shepkowski

NICK SHEPKOWSKI

Home/Basketball