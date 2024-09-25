Social Media Erupts as Notre Dame Secures Landmark Recruit Jalen Haralson: Fans React!
Notre Dame basketball is alive and on the come under head coach Micah Shrewsberry.
After a slow start to the 2023-24 season, Notre Dame closed by winning six of its final 10 games against ACC teams and showed growth as the calendar flipped to 2024.
On Notre Dame's first day of practice for the 2024-25 season, it got fantastic news on the recruiting front by landing the highest rated player in the rankings era, per 247Sports.
Jalen Haralson Chooses Notre Dame Over Indiana and Michigan State
Notre Dame doesn't get confused with being a blue blood program like Indiana or Michigan State do, but that didn't matter in this recruitment as Shrewsberry, who has deep roots in Indiana basketball, earned the commitment.
Like it tends to be, social media was an exciting place for Notre Dame basketball fans as the news broke Wednesday night. Here are some of the best posts after the announcement.
Jalen Haralson Makes Commitment to Notre Dame Public
Notre Dame on Sports Illustrated Story by Nathan Erbach
Mike Golic, Jr. Sees What Shrewsberry is Building
Jalen Haralson Previews His Commitment
SLAM University
Jalen Haralson on Head Coach Jalen Haralson
Shrewsberry Hot on Recruiting Trail
Marc With Glasses is Excited for Notre Dame Hoops
Jamie Shaw Reacts to Notre Dame Landing Jalen Haralson
South Bend Bound!
A Huge Day for Notre Dame Basketball
Haralson's Trust in Micah Shrewsberry
