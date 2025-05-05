Watch: Tense Moment as Security Intervenes Between Former Notre Dame Star Teammates
Perhaps the nation's best backcourt in women's college basketball last season was Notre Dame's combination of Hannah Hidalgo and Olivia Miles. The two All-American candidates helped guide the Fighting Irish to a 24-2 start before fading down the stretch and exiting the NCAA Tournament in the Sweet 16.
Shortly after the season, Miles opted to not enter the WNBA draft as most had expected her to do. She instead entered the transfer portal and announced not long after that she would be playing her final year of college basketball at the program that ended her time at Notre Dame, TCU.
Over the weekend, Purcell Pavilion at Notre Dame played host to a WNBA exhibition game that featured a handful of former Notre Dame stars. Both Hidalgo and Miles were in attendance and a fan in the stands caught what could at best be described as an uncomfortable interaction.
Check it out below as security ends up stepping in and moving the two away from the public's view.
I don't know what was said or who is at fault and won't pretend to, but it's fairly clear that the two aren't discussing where they plan to get dinner. My favorite part of the video is the young lady behind Hidalgo that can clearly hear what exactly is being said and tries to play it off but is clearly listening to every second of the interaction.