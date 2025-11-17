How To Watch Notre Dame Basketball vs Bellarmine
Notre Dame lost its first major test of the season on Sunday, falling 64-63 at Ohio State. Braden Shrewsberry put the Fighting Irish ahead by one point with two minutes to play, but Ohio State's Christoph Tilly sunk what proved to be the game-winning basket with just 13 seconds remaining.
In coach Micah Shrewsberry's third season, Sunday's loss dropped Notre Dame's record to 3-1 ahead of Wednesday's home game against Bellarmine. Out of the Atlantic Sun Conference, Bellarmine has a 1-3 record in its first season under coach Doug Davenport, who took over for his father, Scott, a 2011 national champion at the Division II level.
Here's more information on the matchup.
How to watch Notre Dame vs. Bellarmine
- Who: Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-1, 0-0 in ACC) vs. Bellarmine Knights (1-3, 0-0 in Atlantic Sun Conference)
- What: Nonconference game
- When: Wednesday, Nov. 19 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Purcell Pavilion (9,149) in South Bend, Ind.
- TV channel: ACC+
- Radio: 960 WSBT-AM in South Bend; Audacy; SiriusXM channel 955 or 956
- Radio announcers: Tony Simeone (play-by-play), Scott Martin (analyst)
- Point spread: Will update when available.
- Recent results: Notre Dame defeated Eastern Illinois 78-58 at home on Nov. 11, and then lost 64-63 at Ohio State on Nov. 16. Bellarmine defeated Hanover 94-55 at home on Nov. 12, and then lost 94-86 at home against Wofford on Saturday.
- Last season: Notre Dame went 15-18 overall and finished 12th out of 15 teams in the ACC with an 8-12 conference record in coach Micah Shrewsberry's second. The Irish missed the NCAA Tournament for a third straight season. Bellarmine went 5-26 overall and finished last in the Atlantic Sun with a 2-16 record in coach Scott Davenport's final season.
- Series history: Notre Dame won it only matchup against Bellarmine 81-70 on Dec. 23, 2020 in South Bend. Dane Goodwin led the Irish with 27 points.
Meet the coaches
- Doug Davenport, Bellarmine: Davenport, 37, is in his first season as Bellarmine head coach after serving as an assistant coach from 2016-25. His father, Scott, was Bellarmine's head coach from 2005-25 and went 423-192 with a Division II national title in 2011. Bellarmine made the jump to Division I going into the 2020-21 season. Doug played for Scott at Bellarmine from 2006-10 before getting his first coaching job as a Xavier graduate assistant.
- Micah Shrewsberry, Notre Dame: Shrewsberry, 49, is 31-39 overall and 15-25 in ACC play with zero NCAA Tournament or NIT appearances entering his third season with the Irish. He was previously the head coach at Penn State 2021-23, going 37-31 overall with one NCAA Tournament appearance and one win. Shrewsberry has also been an assistant coach with Purdue, the Boston Celtics, Butler, DePauw and Wabash, and he was IU South Bend's head coach from 2005-07. He played at Hanover College and was born in Indianapolis.
What to know about Bellarmine
Bellarmine is off to a 1-3 start with a 104-59 loss at Georgia, a 98-71 loss at Kansas State, a 94-55 home win over Hanover and a 94-86 home loss Saturday against Wofford. The Knights rank 329nd overall on Kenpom with the 203rd offensive efficiency, 363rd defensive efficiency and 190th adjusted tempo.
Through four games, senior forward Jack Karasinski leads the team with 21.3 points per game on 55.5% shooting. Senior forward Brian Waddell (14.5 ppg) and sophomore guard Kenyon Goodin (10.7 ppg) are also averaging double digits. Despite playing just 15 minutes per game, freshman center Jacob Wassler leads Bellarmine with six rebounds per game.
As a team, Bellarmine is shooting 48.7% from the field and 76.8% from the free throw line. A major weakness has been the team's 29.4% 3-point shooting, compared to Bellarmine opponents, who are shooting 42.1% from 3-point range this season. Bellarmine has also been outrebounded by an average of 3.7 per game, and it has a 14-to-12.5 assist-to-turnover ratio on average.
Going into the season, Bellarmine was picked to finish 10th out of 12 teams in the preseason Atlantic Sun coaches poll. None of its players made the preseason All-Atlantic Sun team.
