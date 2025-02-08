Irish Breakdown

Why Micah Shrewsberry Would Make Sense for Indiana Hoosiers Basketball

Indiana will be looking to replace Mike Woodson, who is stepping down at season's end

Nick Shepkowski

The three national championship banners from teams coached by Bob Knight hang during the Indiana versus Northwood women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023.
The three national championship banners from teams coached by Bob Knight hang during the Indiana versus Northwood women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023.
On Saturday, Mike Woodson will coach Indiana against Michigan as the final dissent on his career coaching the Hoosiers begins. Woodson is of course being replaced at the end of the year with a coach that Indiana University is beginning to look for.

When Indiana conducts that search one has to wonder if a look up Route 31 to Notre Dame might be in order.

Micah Shrewsberry is course in the middle of his second season as Notre Dame's head coach. Things haven't gone according to plan for Shrewsberry and Notre Dame in 2024-25, but the former Penn State head coach has a ton that Indiana has to be looking for.

Shrewsberry's Big Ten Success

Penn State head coach Micah Shrewsberry during the 2023 Big Ten Tournament in Chicago
Penn State head coach Micah Shrewsberry during the 2023 Big Ten Tournament in Chicago

Shrewsberry has a history of coaching success which includes two years as head coach at Penn State. After struggling to a 14-17 overall mark in his first season in Happy Valley, Shrewsberry led Penn State to a 23-14 mark and second round NCAA Tournament appearance in his second. He then left for Notre Dame.

Furthermore, Shrewsberry spent two different stints as an assistant on Matt Painter's bench at Purdue. Want to catch a rival? Nothing like hiring a guy who knows exactly how it operates.

NBA Connections

I know Indiana fans probably don't want to hear reality and let's face it, reality doesn't make coaching searches fun, so I don't blame them. But Brad Stevens isn't coming from the Boston Celtics. Who might? His former high school teammate who has worked with him during stops with Butler as well as in Boston.

That of course is Micah Shrewsberry.

Indiana State Connections

Micah Shrewsberry celebrates a Notre Dame win over Georgia Tec
Micah Shrewsberry celebrates a Notre Dame win over Georgia Tech

Say what you want about Micah Shrewsberry, but he's a lifelong Hoosier - meaning from the state, not the university. He played college basketball at small school Hanover before getting into coaching, most of which has taken place in Indiana.

Wabash, DePauw, IU South Bend, Butler, and Notre Dame have all signed checks to Shrewsberry. There is a connection to the state that is important for a coach to be successful at any of the college basketball programs in Indiana, and Shrewsberry clearly has it.

Nick Shepkowski's Quick Thought:

This year has been frustrating for Notre Dame basketball fans as it has felt like the team has been close to turning a corner at times, only to crash hard instead. That said, I still have faith in Micah Shrewsberry at Notre Dame.

He's won recruiting battles in-state already and has the cavalry coming in the likes of Jalen Haralson, Ryder Frost, Brady Koehler, and Tommy Ahneman in the next class.

That all said, if I'm Indiana I know Shrewsberry's 2024-25 isn't anything to write home about, but its a coach that has everything besides success in March that it should be looking for in its next head coach - which is why I still feel good about him at Notre Dame.

Nick Shepkowski
